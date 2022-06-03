ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

By Fabulous Reporter
 4 days ago

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on.

But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e9hD_0fzdIpAn00
Jacquelynne's video has racked up over seven MILLION views Credit: TikTok/@jacquelynnehud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0pCu_0fzdIpAn00
Viewers were stunned by the transformation Credit: TikTok/@jacquelynnehud

One beauty fan who knows all about the transformative power of makeup is Jacquelynne Hudson.

Earlier this month, the TikTok star - who boasts 15,000 followers - shared a video of herself all dolled up.

Posting a glamorous selfie from her bathroom, Jacquelynne wrote: "One wipe and it's all gone."

She then jumped to a clip of her completely bare-faced after taking off her face with a makeup wipe.

She jokingly captioned the clip: "Screaming, crying, throwing up."

Jacquelynne's video has racked up over seven MILLION views in the past four days - and viewers were stunned by the difference.

"I need a makeup tutorial," one replied. "OMG you are stunning."

Another added: "I mean yeah that kind of how makeup works.

"I don’t wear makeup to look the same as before."

"Girl mine is like five wipes at least," a third joked.

"Same here sis," a fourth replied. "It’s okay!"

For more beauty transformations, this brilliant makeup artist revealed people say she's the most beautiful person they’ve ever seen but trolls call her a Catfish.

And this woman claimed to be a level 1000 catfish – she's got no front teeth & trolls call her a pig daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfY7k_0fzdIpAn00
She joked she only needed one makeup wipe to transform herself Credit: TikTok/@jacquelynnehud

Comments / 1

