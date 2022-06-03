ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Story Game’ Trailer – SCREAMBOX Exclusive Horror Anthology Tells Campfire Stories This Summer

By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got all the tricks and treats lined up for SCREAMBOX and are kicking off this summer with the campfire horror Story Game, an anthology that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. This one is a ton of fun, and we are excited to share the trailer for the SCREAMBOX...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ Drops Film Trailer for Paramount+ Summer Release

They’re back. Don’t tell your parents. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is making its way to Paramount+ later this month, MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Thursday. The movie is a sequel to Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996).More from The Hollywood ReporterOwen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' Family Pic Heads to Paramount+Arden Cho Says She Turned Down 'Teen Wolf' Movie Over Pay Inequity, Hopes for "More Equality in the Future""Everybody Suffered": 'THR Presents' Q&A With the Cast of '1883' Along with the news that the film from creator Mike Judge will drop exclusively on the streaming service on June 23, an official trailer...
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TVLine

TVLine Items: Speed Racer Live-Action Series, Cobra Kai Promotion and More

Click here to read the full article. Speed Racer is making its way back to TV screens. A live-action series based on the Japanese manga and animated show has received a series order at Apple TV+, per The Hollywood Reporter. J.J. Abrams will executive-produce via his Bad Robot banner, while Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer, Get Shorty) and Ron Fitzgerald (Perry Mason, Westworld) serve as co-writers and showrunners. Previous English adaptations include the anime series Speed Racer X, which aired in 2002 on Nickelodeon, and a 2008 live-action film starring Emile Hirsch, directed by the Wachowskis. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Cobra...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Twisted Metal’: Video Game TV Show Adds Joe Seanoa, Richard Cabral, and More

Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch after binging Stranger Things season 4, Vol. 1

It turns out that just because the episodes of Stranger Things season 4 have some bloated runtimes, that doesn't make Volume I any less bingeable. The longer episodes are packed to the brim with action, making it just as easy for Stranger Things fans to fly through them as it's always been. But once you've recovered from that huge Vecna reveal, have relished in that long-awaited Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) reunion, and thought long enough about how the physics between our world and the Upside Down work (those visuals in episode 7 are stunners), it might occur to you that you now have to wait until July for the conclusion of this season. If you're looking for ways to pass the time and want to expand on and explore some of the major themes and influences of the season (so much classic horror!), might we suggest a few of the following movies and TV series (and one very special music video)?
MOVIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Alberto Rosende
AOL Corp

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' horror Netflix series is an all-star anthology

Guillermo del Toro is unlocking quite the Cabinet of Curiosities with a new horror anthology series for Netflix. Based on his own short story of the same name, and with each episode reportedly introduced by the director himself, the series will see eight horror stories by famous filmmakers including Del Toro. The director is no stranger to anthologies of horror, with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark dragging us back to our childhood hell in 2019.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Stranger Things' Creators Admit to Forgetting Important Detail in Season 4

Stranger Things fans noticed something in the new Season 4 episodes that added a layer of heartbreak to a portion of the storyline. However, it turns out that what viewers had picked up on was actually just an oversight, with the creators of the hit sci-fi series now admitting that they forgot an important detail while producing the new season. Please Note: Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Below.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Gets Release Date, First Look Images (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The new episodic anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21. The newest addition to “The Walking Dead” universe, “Tales of the Walking Dead” consists of six original hour-long episodes featuring both new and returning characters within the zombie apocalypse.  Through the new series, fans will get to see the world of the walkers through new eyes and discover more worlds, mythos and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Sandman Sets Summer Release Date at Netflix — Watch New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dream? On! Netflix will release its series adaptation of The Sandman on Friday, August 5. The streaming video service announced the news Monday as part of its Geeked Week festivities. Netflix is calling the series “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman will follow Morpheus, the Dream King (played by Sweetbitter‘s Tom Sturridge) — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his eons-long existence. The streamer also released a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Horror Story#Scream#Campfire#Story Game Trailer#Screambox#The Screambox Exclusive#Vod#Japanese#American#Shadowhunters#Marvel#Terrace House
Collider

As the 'Stranger Things' Kids Mature, the Horror Is Maturing With Them

Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Poster Features Chilling Trichotomy of Life

HBO has just released a new poster for the upcoming fourth season of its epic sci-fi series Westworld during its closing night headlining event at the ATX TV Festival. The Emmy-winning drama series will return for its long-awaited fourth season on Sunday, June 26. The new poster was revealed during...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Google
TVLine

The Midnight Club, From Hill House Creator, Gets Release Date at Netflix — Plus, Watch a Spooky Teaser

Click here to read the full article. The Midnight Club has set a date for its first meeting — and you’re cordially invited. The new Netflix series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan will premiere on Friday, October 7. The announcement came as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration of its horror, sci-fi and fantasy content. The streamer also released a teaser for the series — which you can watch above — taking us inside a creepy and isolated house with lots of grand staircases and chandeliers. When the watch of one of its young inhabitants starts beeping at...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Ms. Marvel’ Review: Latest Disney+ Marvel Adaptation Is Charming and Winsome

Click here to read the full article. It’s downright audacious that Marvel is now making TV shows about Avengers superfans, but despite that thoroughly meta invitation to egomania, real-life MCU diehards are in for a treat with “Ms. Marvel.” First introduced in a 2013 comic by Sana Amanat, “Ms. Marvel” is the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a nerdy New Jersey teen obsessed with Captain Marvel who ends up gaining her own superpowers and moniker. The Disney+ adaptation comes from creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali (executive story editor on “Loki“), with executive producers Adil and Bilall. Despite the young...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Scrubs’ Reunion: Zach Braff, Bill Lawrence, and Cast Bring the Love to ATX Festival — and Bet on a Revival

Click here to read the full article. After spanning eight seasons, two networks, and a ninth season subtitled “Med School,” there still may be more “Scrubs” on the way. On Sunday morning, much of the cast as well as the creator, Bill Lawrence, gathered for a reunion panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, TX. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn took the stage to remember their long-running comedy, and, as these things tend to do, attention eventually turned toward a possible reboot involving the original cast and crew. “I think we all...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy