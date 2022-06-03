ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore announces she’s expecting baby #2 in the sweetest way

By Cassandra Stone
 3 days ago
She may not be playing the beloved mama of the Pearson "big three" anymore, but Mandy Moore will soon enough be the mama of her own two kids. The actress and singer announced on Instagram Friday the happy news that she's pregnant with her second child!

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, are already parents to their one-year-old son, Gus. In the sweet photo announcement, little Gus shows that he's soon going to be promoted to big brother.

Last month, she shared with Parents just how much her life has changed since becoming a mom.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," said Moore. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

We've loved watching Mandy Moore share her journeys as a new mom—from her travel woes when Gus was a tiny infant to her pumping while hiking a volcano—she proves she's a lot like the rest of us while being her own kind of spectacular.

Though This Is Us just ended its six-season run, things aren't slowing down for Moore's career at all—she's going on tour soon!

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo," she wrote on Instagram.

Congrats to the beautiful mama!

