ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Beergate questionnaires sent to Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner 'are incredibly comprehensive' and 'ask about football shirt he was given'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police questionnaires over the Beergate row are 'incredibly comprehensive' and ask about a football shirt presented to Keir Starmer, it was claimed today.

Labour confirmed that Durham police have given Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner forms to fill out as part of the inquiry into alleged lockdown breaches.

Both politicians have denied wrongdoing over the gathering with aides during the local election campaign in April last year, but have pledged to stand down if they are fined.

The questionnaires - sent to around 15 people - are said to be lengthy and extremely detailed. They ask about a Consett AFC football shirt given to Sir Keir on the night, according to The Times.

The scandal broke after the Labour leader was photographed swigging a beer in an MP's office last year following a day of campaigning in the local elections.

Police initially refused to investigate, but later announced a U-turn after a string of revelations by the Daily Mail about what had really happened at Durham Miners Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiKSw_0fzd8tNY00
Sir Keir Starmer was filmed sipping beer at a boozy curry in Durham in April last year - an event that is now being investigated by police over alleged Covid rule-breaking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0AIo_0fzd8tNY00
Sir Keir was at the Platinum Jubilee service for the Queen in London today  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxaGO_0fzd8tNY00
The row was fuelled because Labour initially denied that deputy Angela Rayner (pictured last week) was present for the curry, before admitting she had been

Despite denials stretching back three months, it emerged that Ms Rayner had also been present, along with Durham MP Mary Foy.

It has also emerged that the group of around 20 people shared a £200 curry at a time when buffet-style meals were banned.

Labour has so far failed to release any evidence that Sir Keir and others continued to work after the curry gathering at 10pm on a Friday.

It later emerged that Sir Keir took time out to pose for a photograph and discuss a forthcoming football match during the evening.

The revelations prompted a complaint from Tory MP Richard Holden, who wrote to police demanding an inquiry.

At the time of the Durham gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules – which included a ban on indoor mixing between households – remained in place.

Separate non-binding guidance on election campaigning stated: 'You should not meet with other campaigners indoors.'

Labour has argued that the beer and curry were consumed either side of work events, meaning that the gathering was within the rules.

Sir Keir has previously said he 'put everything on the line' by promising to quit if he receives a fixed penalty notice.

He repeatedly called for Boris Johnson to stand down over a fine for a Partygate lockdown breach in June 2020.

However, Labour former chief whip Nick Brown suggested over the weekend that Sir Keir could resign and then run for the leadership again in order to fight the next election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27phLu_0fzd8tNY00
Boris Johnson was fined over his birthday celebration in Downing Street in June 2020

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Thousands of workers warn NSW premier he's about to be met with 'fierce resistance' as they walk off the job after government promises 'pure political' payrise

Thousands of NSW public service workers are on strike after a promised payrise failed to satisfy unions. About 30,000 Public Service Association (PSA) members ranging from prison officers, park rangers, school support staff, ServiceNSW workers, and civilian police employees are striking for 24-hours and will rally outside NSW parliament on Wednesday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges who won gold in 'inclusive' race reveals she was threatened with kneecapping after Boris Johnson said 'biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports' - and blasts the PM for 'not knowing anything about' the issue

A transgender cyclist who won gold in an 'inclusive' race has revealed she received threats of 'physical violence' after Boris Johnson said 'biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports' events. Emily Bridges claimed she suffered threats 'from strangers online' after the Prime Minister made his 'controversial' comments back in April...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid unveils biggest shake-up of NHS management in 40 years: Health Secretary pledges to send best bosses into worst-performing trusts after major review finds NHS management is 'institutionally inadequate'

Sajid Javid has ordered the biggest shake up of NHS management in a generation after a major review led by a former military chief found leadership in the health service was 'institutionally inadequate'. The health secretary, who has vowed to stamp out 'waste or wokery' in the NHS and social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Karl Stefanovic blasts Anthony Albanese's 'cop out' behaviour after he refused to answer questions about interest rate rise while PM was Indonesia: 'Is that really going to cut it?'

Karl Stefanovic has slammed Anthony Albanese for refusing to comment on the major interest rate rise while overseas in Indonesia as Aussies struggle with the skyrocketing cost of living. When Mr Albanese was questioned by media at a press conference in Indonesia on Monday, he point blank refused to answer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Beergate#Labour#Consett Afc#The Times#The Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Labour MP Stella Creasy - who breastfed in the Commons - says she was making phone calls to ministers 'less than 24 hours after giving birth' to help constituents affected by Afghanistan crisis

MP Stella Creasy has revealed how she was on the phone to ministers about the Afghanistan crisis 'less than 24 hours after giving birth' as she appears in Harper's Bazaar issue 'celebrating female spirit'. The July/August issue features what the publication describes as a series of 'strong female icons', including...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Boris says he hopes to make his first visit to the Falklands now things are 'relatively peaceful' at Westminster on the 40th anniversary of the conflict less than 24 hours after Tories held confidence vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he may visit the Falklands for the first time now 'things are a bit quieter in Westminster' as he paid tribute to veterans of the conflict. The Prime Minister was speaking at an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War earlier...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy