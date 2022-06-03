ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cheeses sold in several states recalled

By Sara Maloney, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtIEE_0fzd3HxP00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Has the 8th Fastest-Growing Economy in the U.S.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have struggled to understand exactly what is happening with the U.S. economy. In the spring of 2020, many observers feared massive job loss and economic hardship, but robust federal stimulus helped stem the worst effects. Through much of 2021, the labor market experienced an unprecedented combination of relatively high unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies, and record numbers of job switches. Better-than-expected economic performance throughout the pandemic has given more households the means to spend on big purchases like houses or durable goods—leading to massive price increases in many categories.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TN gas prices jump by 23 cents within week, AAA reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans continue to see gas prices climb; however, according to AAA officials, the state also landed a spot on the country’s top 10 least expensive gas prices. A weekly report from AAA revealed that prices at the pump, on average, inched upward by 23 cents within the last week, reaching record […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
chattanoogacw.com

Dramatic changes in Tennessee turkey hunting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23, including some dramatic changes for turkey hunters. After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Commission voted to open the Spring turkey season statewide two weeks later than...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Cheeses#Listeria Monocytogenes#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Ne#Sd#Ms
WBIR

Tennessee waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year starting July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People won't need to spend much money registering their vehicles starting July 1, when the state officially starts waiving registration fees. The Tennessee General Assembly previously approved the waiver in Public Chapter 1143 and it will last until June 30, 2023. It covers Class A and Class B vehicles, waiving $16.75 for Class A registration fees and $23.75 for Class B registration fees.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
clarksvillenow.com

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennesseans can fish for free this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Anyone can fish for free without a license in Tennessee's public waters this Saturday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is providing the 2022 Free Fishing Day on June 11 in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy