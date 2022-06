Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a joint stand-up show in London, a gig that was announced just weeks after both of the high-profile comedians were attacked on stage in separate incidents. The two will co-headline the show at the vast 02 Arena on Sept. 3, with Live Nation organizing what it is billing as a “historic” and “iconic” event. Tickets go on sale June 10.More from The Hollywood ReporterJapanese Director Naomi Kawase Accused of Violence Towards StaffNetflix Drops First Trailer for Mystery Series '1899' From Creators of 'Dark'Kino Lorber Takes Nadine Labaki Starrer 'Costa Brava, Lebanon' for...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO