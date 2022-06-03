ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen expects career years from Frank Clark, Chris Jones

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zosF_0fzcv1SU00

The arrival of new Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen breathes new life into a veteran defensive line. Cullen moved to Kansas City after a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive coordinator. He spent the previous four seasons coaching the defensive line with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cullen’s excitement for his defensive line group was evident as he addressed the media on Thursday after another week of OTA practices. The veteran defensive coach didn’t hide his desire to work with the Chiefs’ current group of linemen and new players brought in during the offseason. He shared his two favorite guys are Frank Clark and Chris Jones, and he has lofty expectations for both players in 2022.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, those are two of my favorite guys,” Cullen told reporters. “I was at another place when they were coming out. I mean, I expect those guys to have career years and play the best they have in their career. And if we do that, that will elevate the whole team. And I expect that. Those guys who work — and this is voluntary — this is not mandatory. I’ve been in touch with both of those guys and love the way they play and love what they’re all about.”

Clark had a disappointing 2021 NFL season with the drama of his arrest the previous offseason hovering over him. Jones, however, was only one sack short of another double-digit sack season, splitting time between inside and edge positions on the defensive line. Asked about the role he envisions for Jones in 2022, it sounds like we should will see him playing the majority of his snaps at defensive tackle.

“Well, I think when Chris (Jones) is on his game, there is not a better defensive tackle in the NFL,” Cullen said. “You saw that in the championship run. I mean, there will be different spots. He’ll move around within the nature of the scheme, but I’m excited to get him in here and get rolling.”

The Chiefs’ defensive line has traditionally been solid over the years, but they weren’t as stout as many had hoped they’d be in 2021. The addition of a different voice in Cullen could help kick things up a notch in 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott 'something to prove', Tolbert update, trade for backup QB?

The Cowboys’ third set of OTA sessions is about to kick off, and injuries will likely start to creep into the picture as practices get more intense and recovery time starts to shrink. The injury bug has already affected a few players. In this edition of News and Notes, we hear how one of the team’s weapons is planning to come back from his 2021 injury, we get an update on when one rookie may return from a hamstring issue, we look at another rookie learning two positions just in case of an injury this season, we examine who needs to step up as a veteran pass-catcher continues his rehab, and we explore the team’s overall depth with an eye toward adding emergency depth (especially at quarterback and wide receiver, with a veteran trade target named for each spot).
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Jacksonville, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dl#Kansas City Chiefs#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Ota
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL GM names Bills' Josh Allen top-tier QB

Former general manager for the New York Jets Mike Tannenbaum slotted starting quarterbacks from across the league into seven different tiers. We didn’t have to wait long to see Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback was one of six signal callers that landed into Tannenbaum’s Tier 1...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy