Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Twins (30-23) head to the Rogers Centre Friday to start a 3-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (30-20) at 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Twins vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Minnesota just lost 4 of a 5-game series on the road vs. the Detroit Tigers and the Twins are just 3-7 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

Toronto is on an 8-game winning streak, which includes a 4-game sweep of the Angels in Los Angeles last week and a 3-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox earlier this week.

The Blue Jays beat the Twins 4-3 in last year’s season series, but Minnesota had a plus-3 run differential in those meetings.

Twins at Blue Jays projected starters

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Gonzalez is making his 2022 and Minnesota team debut Friday after pitching for the Colorado Rockies from 2019-21.

  • Was 3-7 in 2021 with a 6.46 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 5.0 K/9 in 101 2/3 IP across 18 starts and 8 relief appearances.

Kikuchi is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 5.2 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 in 41 1/3 IP over 9 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in Toronto’s 6-5 win at the Angels Saturday with 5 IP, 2 ER, 9 H, 1 BB and 4 K.
  • 2021 vs. the Twins: One start while pitching for the Seattle Mariners, a no-decision in Seattle’s 4-3 win in Minnesota April 10 with 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 HR, 2 BB and 6 K.

Twins at Blue Jays odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Twins +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Blue Jays -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Twins +1.5 (-112) | Blue Jays -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Twins at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 8, Twins 4

PASS.

The Blue Jays (-220) are just too pricey since the Twins (+175) are 5-3 SU as road underdogs so I’ll default to Toronto’s cheaper RL instead.

BET a half-unit on the BLUE JAYS -1.5 (-108) because they are just 8-15 RL as home favorites while the Twins +1.5 (-112) are 5-3 RL as road underdogs. Also, 4 of Toronto’s 8 consecutive wins have been 1-run games.

However, Gonzalez was one of the least effective starters in the NL while pitching for the Rockies and Toronto’s lineup is red-hot at the moment.

Over the last two weeks, the Blue Jays are 1st in both BB/K rate (0.55) and barrel rate (12.1%) and 2nd in wRC+ (137), wOBA (.362), hard-hit rate (44.9%) and exit velocity (90.1 mph), according to FanGraphs.

The value of MLB RLs is fringe at the moment but I’ll BET the BLUE JAYS -1.5 (-108) for a half-unit.

LEAN OVER 9.5 (-108) since both lineups have sluggers, Gonzalez has a career 5.64 ERA, Kikuchi is a bottom-of-the-rotation starter, Minnesota is 5-3 O/U as road underdogs and Toronto is 5-0 O/U in their last 5 games.

But, the Over almost feels too easy here and the Under has cashed in 6 consecutive Twins-Blue Jays meetings.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Watch: Jordan Poole hits must-see trick shot from the corner at practice

After dropping Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors got two days off before hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Sunday. During their two days off, the Warriors hit the practice floor at San Francisco's Chase Center. During Saturday's shootaround, Jordan Poole put on a show. The third-year guard hit a must-see trick shot from the corner during Saturday's practice.
5-star OT Samson Okunlola names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs have made Samson Okunlola's list of top schools. Okunlola is a five-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023. Samson Okunlola is a rising senior at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. Does he name sound familiar? Samson is brothers with Samuel Okunlola, a former three-star class of 2022 defensive end prospect, plays college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Bryce Harper mashed a clutch grand slam that tied the game and sent Phillies fans into a frenzy

With the Philadelphia Phillies in a tight spot, down 6-2 in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels, Harper did what he does best as the reigning National League MVP: hit a clutch home run. With the bases loaded and two outs with a 3-2 count, Harper was in prime position to get the Phillies back into the game late with a big play.
WWE Hell in a Cell: Every match winner in the history of WWE's most unforgiving gimmick match

Hell in a Cell. Just saying the name of the match makes it sound like something bad is about to go down. Yet wrestling fans have fallen in love with this particular gimmick match, which made its debut in 1997 when the biggest wrestling promotion in the world was still called WWF. Who knew then it would still be thrilling spectators 25 years later? Like most special matches, Hell in a Cell has had its share of iconic moments (Mick Foley being thrown off the cage by Undertaker is about as legendary as it gets) and some stinkers as well (no one...
Nick Cross contract details revealed

The Indianapolis Colts made an uncharacteristic move trading back up into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft in order to select safety Nick Cross out of Maryland. Cross, who has yet to turn 21 years old, is a long-term play with extremely high upside. He was one of the first Colts' rookies to sign his rookie deal, and now we have the details of the contract, per Spotrac.
Which players belong on the Oregon Ducks Basketball all-time starting five?

The Oregon Ducks may not be considered a blue-blood program when it comes to the world of men's college basketball, but over the years, they have been no stranger to success. The 'Tall Firs' were the winners of the first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1939, and the Ducks have been a mainstay among the best teams in the nation for decades, especially when looking since the turn of the century. While Oregon isn't on the same tier as college basketball's blue-blood programs, it has put together a rather impressive resume of its own: National Championships: 1 (1939) Final Four Appearances: 2 (1939, 2017) Elite Eight Appearances: 7 (1939, 1945, 1960,...
College umpire oddly pushes ECU's Bryson Worrell to stop him from admiring a huge HR

It turns out that MLB umpires aren't the only umpiring group that needs a reality check in 2022. College umpires aren't faring much better either. The East Carolina Pirates are in search of their first men's College World Series berth in program history, and Monday's regional-clinching 13-4 win over Coastal Carolina put them on track to potentially end that drought. No moment seemed bigger than Bryson Worrell's three-run home run in the seventh inning, but of course, an umpire had to step in and make it about himself.
Gabe Brown participates in pre-draft workout for Washington Wizards

Former Michigan State Spartan Gabe Brown has picked up some interest from the Washington Wizards ahead of the NBA Draft later this month. Brown was one of six players that participated in a pre-draft workout for the Wizards on Monday. Other players included James Akinjo of Baylor, Ryan Allen of Delaware, RJ Cole of UConn, Tari Eason of LSU and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt.
