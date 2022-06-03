ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid condemn shambolic Champions League final organisation and demand answers from on 'why venue was chosen' and 'how fans were left defenceless' at the mercy of criminals in Paris

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Real Madrid have issued a statement condemning the events around last Saturday’s Champions League final saying some of their supporters had to spend the night in hospital because of violent attacks in Paris.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that Madrid fans had similar horror stories to their Liverpool counterparts and the Spanish club are now requesting answers as to why the final was held at the Stade de France and why spectators were left at the mercy of thieves who preyed on them before entering and leaving the venue.

Liverpool and Madrid fans both told of a significant number of robberies outside the ground before and after the game, in addition to the bottle-neck troubles that Liverpool supporters experienced for up to three hours prior to the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylB0U_0fzcmKxz00
Trouble has been reported by many who were in Paris, with robberies thought to be common place across the area on the night

The Reds had released a statement expressing their disappointment at the situation surrounding the game on the night of the European showpiece final.

'We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France,' they said.

'This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.'

The Madrid statement says that what should have been ‘a celebration of football’ became the cause for ‘worldwide indignation’ and should never be repeated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352AZg_0fzcmKxz00
Liverpool fans experienced a bottle neck situation for hours prior to the game and during the game

Statement translated:

In view of the unfortunate events that took place on May 28 both inside and in the vicinity of the Stade de France, Real Madrid wishes to state the following in defence of our supporters who were victims of these events:

1.- We want to know what were the reasons that motivated the designation of the venue for the final and what criteria was taken into consideration bearing in mind what then took place.

2.- We also ask for answers and explanations to determine who were responsible for leaving the fans, whose general behaviour was exemplary at all times, unattended and defenceless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MulFL_0fzcmKxz00
The situation outside the ground was precarious, with fans reporting a dark atmosphere

We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the match turned into a series of unfortunate events that have provoked deep indignation all over the world.

As the revealing media images have made clear, many of the fans were assaulted, harassed, mugged and robbed with violence. These events also took place when they were travelling in their cars or buses, fearing for their physical integrity. Some of them even had to spend the night in hospital because of their injuries.

Football has conveyed to the world an image far removed from the values and objectives it should always pursue.

Our fans and supporters deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities are taken so that situations like those experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Q5t5_0fzcmKxz00
Real Madrid asked UEFA who was responsible for leaving fans unattended and defenceless
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7FH4_0fzcmKxz00
Real Madrid fans did not appear to face the same issues in terms of getting into the stadium

