Public Safety

Armed robber tries to mug Tottenham star Emerson Royal in Brazil nightclub before cop shoots thief in back

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago
TOTTENHAM star Emerson Royal was held up in a nightclub by a robber armed with a GUN, reports claim.

Shots were fired but the Spurs man thankfully survived the ordeal in the early hours of this morning, according to Brazilian outlet Jovem Pan Esportes.

Emerson Royal was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, according to reports Credit: Getty
Nightclub in Americana where Emerson Royal was before the robbery Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
Emerson Royal leaves a police station in Brazil Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Another outlet, O Liberal, claims Royal, 23, was approached by the thief as he was leaving the venue.

An off-duty police offer realised what was happening and drew his gun, opening fire at the assailant.

At least 20 shots are reported to have been fired in the exchange.

One of those hit the thief in the back, and they were then taken to a local hospital.

Emerson himself is reported to have emerged unscathed and travelled to the police station with his father to file a report.

Royal's father, Emerson Zulu, said he was taking a picture with the off-duty officer when the robbery occurred in Americana, near Sao Paulo.

He said Royal's watch and chain were initially stolen but then recovered after the shootout.

Zulu said, as per Record: "After leaving an event, the security guard who recognised him, asked to take pictures with him and offered to take him to the car.

"It was there that Royal was assaulted, at gunpoint, in which the thief asked him for his watch and other personal objects.

"When the thief saw the security, we only remember the exchange of fire and we hid.

"It seems that Royal pulled me to help me. I don't remember well, it all happened very fast and the adrenaline was running."

The Spurs star is reported to have been left extremely shaken up by the ordeal.

Royal is currently holidaying in Brazil, his home country.

The defender signed for Tottenham last summer in a £26million deal from Barcelona.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Spurs qualify for the Champions League.

