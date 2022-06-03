ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Inside Russia's 'ghost town' shopping malls where Western brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Zara have shut in protest over war in Ukraine

By Associated Press, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Western brands have pulled out of Russia leaving shopping malls in Moscow and St Petersburg to become 'ghost towns' with high street locations sitting empty.

Brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Zara have shut in protest over war in Ukraine which began on February 24.

The changes have been prompted by Western sanctions and a massive, unprecedented pullout of Western businesses that had become entrenched in the landscape of Russia's daily life over three decades.

Dozens of foreign and international companies have withdrawn from the country, leaving behind half-empty malls and closed doors in places that once buzzed with customers.

Popular clothing brands, both luxurious and affordable, coffee and fast-food chains became unavailable to many Russians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jF6kQ_0fzck7eD00
Few visitors pass inside the GUM department store with lots of boutiques closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. As Russia's military operation in Ukraine is entering its 100-day anniversary, life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal, even as many Western retailers have left Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R49to_0fzck7eD00
A woman walks at an almost empty shopping center with many shops closed due to sanctions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2a1v_0fzck7eD00
A woman sits looking at her smartphone in front of shops closed due to sanctions in a mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B16zS_0fzck7eD00
A visitor looks at an empty 'Samsonite', suitcases and bags shop closed due to sanctions in a store in St. Petersburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WehJg_0fzck7eD00
A food delivery man rides a bicycle along the GUM department store with a Cartier boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow

McDonald's in March closed all of its 850 restaurants in the country - where it says it employs 62,000 people - including its iconic Pushkin Square location, the latest company to pull its business in Russia amid Western sanctions.

The company said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn't identify a prospective buyer. McDonald's said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.

As part of the exit, McDonald's expects to record a non-cash charge of about $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

'The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable,' it said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yi0gC_0fzck7eD00
Visitors walk past a Nespresso shop closed due to sanctions in a shopping mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sg3bP_0fzck7eD00
St. Basil's Cathedral and the Spasskaya Tower are reflected in a window of an almost empty and dark Burberry boutique, closed due to sanctions, inside the GUM department store

The first McDonald's in Russia opened in the middle of Moscow more than three decades ago, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Other American food and beverage giants including Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks have paused or closed operations in Russia in the face of western sanctions.

Corporations from British energy giants Shell and BP to French carmaker Renault have pulled out of Russia, taking a hit to their bottom lines as they seek to sell their holdings there.

Other major US companies that have recently announced their intention to leave Russia include Nissan, Levi jeans, Visa and Mastercard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oJBV_0fzck7eD00
People walk past a Zara shop closed due to sanctions in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173S3U_0fzck7eD00
A notice on the glass-door warns that the store is closed due to technical problems

Estee Lauder and IBM also decided to abandon Russia - but major international companies such as Reckitt, Unilever and British American Tobacco are staying put.

Other companies have stayed at least partially, with some facing blowback.

HSBC has a small presence in Russia with 'no plans to change anything at the moment', while pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca said its role in helping medics deliver essential care was 'more urgent than ever'. Rival GSK said it will also stay.

Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo will remain in Russia because its boss believes 'clothing is a necessity of life', while Stella Artois owner AB InBev said it will continue to operate via a local subsidiary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prv3V_0fzck7eD00
A visitor walks inside the GUM department store with a Dior boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2fOQ_0fzck7eD00
A young man plays guitar as other applicants to the Moscow Art Theatre School wait for their turn at an admission exam gather in front of a closed due to sanctions Starbucks street cafe, closed, in Moscow

On February 24, Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Western Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including H&M, Starbucks and Ikea.

And earlier in the year, French automaker Renault announced it had handed over its Russian assets to the government in Moscow, marking the first major nationalization of the economic disentanglement.

Russian authorities said they were ready to nationalize foreign assets - as happened with Renault - and some officials assured Russians that their favorite brands would have domestic alternatives.

Officials in Moscow have sought to downplay the gravity of the Western sanctions, promising that Russia will adapt and take steps to stop the flight of foreign currency and capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EnTl_0fzck7eD00
Pedestrians walking in a street are reflected in a window of the GUM department store with a Louis Vuitton boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4690iD_0fzck7eD00
A food delivery man rides a scooter along a Louvre boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Poise amidst the rubble: In a jaw-dropping display of defiance, teenage school-leavers in war-torn Ukraine don their ballgowns and tuxes for an end-of-year prom

Their high school lies in ruins from the brutal Russian onslaught. But these Ukrainian pupils were still determined to mark their graduation in traditional fashion by dancing a waltz. Members of a graduating class in Ukraine usually dance a waltz in front of the entire school as students hear the...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'You're humiliating France!': Ukraine's foreign minister hits back at Macron after he said Russia should 'NOT be humiliated' and his country will be 'a mediating power'

Ukraine's foreign minister hit back at Emmanuel Macron over the weekend after the French President said it was important not to humiliate Russia, and that France would be a mediating power in the on-going war. Amid anger from Kyiv and its allies at Macron's comments, Dmitro Kuleba rebuked the president's...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia claims to have 'liberated' 97% of eastern Luhansk region and launches deadly new strikes on Kharkiv - but Zelensky warns Ukraine will fight for all its territory with stalemate 'not an option'

Russia claimed today it has 'liberated' 97 per cent of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine's Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow's forces hold nearly all...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Moscow space chief issues Satan-2 hypersonic missile threat after Putin's foreign minister is blocked from travelling to Serbia by three NATO countries

Moscow's space chief issued wild threats overnight about launching Russia's 'Satan-2' hypersonic missile against NATO countries after Vladimir Putin's top diplomat was blocked from travelling to Serbia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel his visit after Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - three NATO countries around Serbia...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Estee Lauder
Daily Mail

President Zelensky braves Russian artillery barrages to make surprise visit to Donbas frontline as Ukraine re-takes control of key city from Russia in stunning counter-attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky has paid a visit to Ukrainian troops on the frontline in Donbas, putting himself within easy range of Russian artillery to hand out bravery medals amid a major counter-attack in the region. Zelensky was filmed meeting with his men inside bunkers in Lysychansk and Bakhmut - just...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Britons Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol appear in rebel court where they are charged with being mercenaries - amid fears they could face death penalty

Two Britons captured by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine have appeared in a rebel court in territory occupied by pro-Putin rebels. Ex-care worker Aiden Aslin, 28, and Royal Anglian Regiment veteran Shaun Pinner, 48, were captured in mid-April while fighting in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The pair are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Aussie explosives expert heading to war-torn Ukraine as his family reveals their heartbreak at him going off to 'sacrifice his own life'

An Australian explosives expert who previously served in Afghanistan is about to put his life on the life once again to assist with the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Former ADF serviceman Nathan Rompa will head to the war-torn country next week, where he will spend at least three months volunteering for a not-for-profit group of ex-military engineers as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Western#Russians#Mcdonald
Daily Mail

Democrats launch investigation into Trump's foreign gifts including a marble replica of Gandhi's Three Monkeys statue, a Louis Vuitton golf bag and a gold-framed photo of himself

The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into whether foreign gifts given to former President Trump have gone missing. Oversight Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney wrote in a letter to the National Archives Tuesday announcing the committee's investigation into 'Trump's apparent failure to account for gifts from foreign government officials while in office, as required by law.'
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian oligarch begs EU to return £225m superyacht seized over war in Ukraine that was once at the centre of Britain's biggest divorce settlement

A Russian oligarch has pleaded with the EU to return a superyacht that was once in the middle of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlement between him and his ex wife. Farkhad Akhmedov, 66, has filed legal papers in Brussels asking for sanctions placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back £225million superyacht MV Luna, which is currently behind held by Germany.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

The man who wants to ruin your summer: Hard-left train unions are slammed as 50,000 staff plan to walk out for five days of rail and Tube chaos that will disrupt GCSE exams and ruin plans for gigs and festivals in UK's first summer post-Covid

Militant rail unions have been slammed for 'putting a gun to the head of an industry' as staff plan to walk out in summer, threatening to hinder the nation's travel amid by-elections, GCSEs and summer music festivals. The hard-left Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said 50,000 of its workers...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'The nuclear war is coming': Putin's TV propagandists unleash fresh nukes rant as they say they are 'descending into bloody pages of world history' but 'hope they'll live through this'

Vladimir Putin's state television propagandists have unleashed a new rant about launching nuclear weapons in response to Western weapons being sent to Ukraine. Vladimir Solovyov, also known as 'Putin's voice', said Western deliveries of long-range weapons that could potentially strike into Russian territory means it is only a matter of time before nuclear war breaks out between Russia and the West.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Amnesty International SLAM the FA by declaring they are 'completely lacking in courage' over human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup... after Sportsmail's investigation into deaths of young Nepalese workers

The FA is 'completely lacking in courage' to speak out against human rights abuses in Qatar and has not set up the briefings for England players which it promised, Amnesty International declared on Tuesday night. After a Sportsmail investigation into the scandal of young Nepalese workers who have died while...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Border czar Kamala to announce $1.9 BILLION for Central America to address the 'root causes' of migration as potentially biggest ever caravan heads for US

Kamala Harris unveiled Tuesday morning an additional $1.9 billion investment from the private sector to tackle economic issues in Central America that drive its citizens to migrate to the U.S. The vice president will tout these investments during a meeting and remarks at the Summit of the Americas in Los...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy