Premier League

Get the party started! Jesse Lingard winds down after his Manchester United exit with a trip abroad, with smiling star filming himself being serenaded by adoring fans and saying the moment is 'what it's all about'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Jesse Lingard has continued to enjoy the party lifestyle after his release from Manchester United, with the midfielder pictured being serenaded while on holiday.

Lingard, 29, will depart his boyhood club at the end of June when his contract expires, bringing an end to his 20-year association with the Red Devils.

After penning an emotional farewell, he kept a smile on his face, taking a picture with former team-mate Paul Pogba, who has also left Old Trafford, before travelling abroad for some time off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwLuI_0fzcjizW00
Jesse Lingard has partied with adoring fans on holiday after his Manchester United departure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Knq0l_0fzcjizW00

There, while soaking up the sun, he was swarmed by adoring supporters.

In clips shared to Lingard's Instagram story, the fans begin to chant 'there's only one Jesse Lingard', with the player himself joining in and revelling in the positive spirits.

He captioned the scene 'what it's all about', and those gathered around him looked thrilled to have met the star while waving their glasses in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcJCO_0fzcjizW00
The playmaker made 232 appearances for United's first-team, scoring 31 goals and assisting 21

One particularly ecstatic fan sprayed his drink as the group bounced up and down.

Lingard made 232 appearances overall for United, scoring 31 goals and assisting 21.

During his time with the first-team, he lifted three major trophies, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League - and often netted in big games.

He chose to look back at his lengthy spell glowingly, despite his two-decade spell ending on a sour note as he fell out of favour with Ralf Rangnick - starting just two games - and was left upset by a lack of send-off from the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hWff_0fzcjizW00
 He posed alongside Paul Pogba, who will also leave United, with the duo in positive spirits

Both Lingard and Pogba posted tributes to United after their respective exits were confirmed, and the latter posted a snap on Instagram alongside his team-mate.

The caption 'My bro', along with a series of love heart emojis, accompanied their picture. The duo will now set about secure themselves a new club for next season.

'Born and bred a red,' Lingard said in his statement.

'Over the last few weeks I've been emotional leaving a club that is family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099aoB_0fzcjizW00
Lingard posted a photo back in 2017 of himself as a child playing football with a United shirt on 

'After 22 years I've had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever.

'I'm a red through and through and @manchesterunited will always remain in my heart.

'Thank you to the players I've played with over the years. I've made friends for life and we've had a lot of fun along the way.

'I want to say a big thank you to the coaches that I have worked under from the age of nine to present.

'Each coach has helped me in many different ways and I appreciate the way each coach believed in me and taught me something different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge01M_0fzcjizW00
He won three trophies with the Red Devils, and scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final 

'A massive thank you to all the staff behind the scenes from dinner ladies to the cleaners to the kitmen because everyone has played a role in where I am today.

'It's been emotional but to end on a high, which has been your favourite celebration?

'Lots of love, jlingz.'

Last month, following United's final home game of the season against Brentford, Lingard's brother Scott hit out at the club for their 'classless' behaviour.

He wrote: '20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goal, not even a farewell. No wonder it's Conference League next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O20xr_0fzcjizW00
Lingard (left) was left on the bench for Manchester United's win over Brentford this month, with his brother Louie Scott posting a furious message on Instagram (right) after the game 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moYtS_0fzcjizW00

'Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes, you're ran by people who don't even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, godbless!

'Been there since nine years of age and didn't even get a send off!!! Well done bro your family are proud.'

Lingard joins an exodus of players that could run into double figures this summer as Erik ten Hag prepares to take over as manager.

Pogba and Juan Mata have both joined him in leaving on free transfers, while Nemanja Matic is also set to leave when his contract expires this month.

