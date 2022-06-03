ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku lined up by Barcelona and Bayern but Chelsea star desperate for transfer back to Inter Milan

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVpCU_0fzcjh6n00

BARCELONA and Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgian has failed to impress since sealing a near £100million transfer back to Chelsea at the start of last term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zoz9_0fzcjh6n00
Lukaku could leave Chelsea a year after his near £100m return Credit: GETTY

Lukaku managed to find the net just eight times in the Premier League.

And according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca see Lukaku as an alternative to their top target, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The Ballon d'Or 2021 runner-up has publicly expressed his desire to leave Bayern for a new challenge with Barca frontrunners for his signature.

But like Barca, Bayern are interested in Lukaku as well, to replace Lewandowski should he leave.

Lukaku would also be an alternative to top target Sadio Mane, who looks set to leave the Reds this summer.

But Lukaku's preferred destination could be back in the Serie A with former side Inter Milan.

Lukaku helped Inter win the 20/21 Serie A title under Antonio Conte.

And around Christmas time last year, Lukaku landed himself in hot water with the Blues after expressing his desire to return to Italy.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Daily Mail are reporting that Lukaku would be willing to take a pay cut to rejoin the Italian side.

Inter believe the forward will accept a salary similar to the one he was earning before his Chelsea move.

This would see the Belgium international's weekly wage drop to about £125,000 a week, down by nearly £3m from his earnings in West London.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Belgian#The Premier League#Spanish#Bayern Munich#Reds#The Serie A#The Daily Mail#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua’s new coach vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ to make Brit dethrone Usyk and become a three-time HW champ

ROBERT GARCIA insists he'll do everything in his power to make Anthony Joshua a three-time heavyweight champion. The American coach has been brought in to mastermind victory in Joshua's high-stakes rematch with Oleksandr Usyk following the axing of former long-time trainer Robert McCracken. Garcia has guided a whopping 14 fighters...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
468K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy