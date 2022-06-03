French Open LIVE SCORE: Zverev FORCED to QUIT with horrific ankle injury sending Nadal to Roland Garros final – updates

Credit: Reuters

Following the short French Open protest, Casper Rudd was able to comfortably claim the second set, turning the tie on its head.

The Norwegian is running away with the match as he is three games in front for the fourth set too.

An environmental protester briefly halted play in today's other semi-final by attaching herself to the net.

The woman managed to squirm her way past security and advertise her t-shirt which read 'We have 1,028 days left'.

Both players had to leave the court immediately for this bizzarre moment.

Reports have claimed that Rafa Nadal may not participate in Wimbledon as he looks to take a post French Open break.

It has been said that the Spaniard is battling with a chronic foot injury - the same one which forced him out of summer's big event last year.

This is bad news for Nadal fans who have already been spooked by his initial retirement talks at the beginning of this tournament.

Will Nadal finish off his career at the tournament he is deemed king of, or will the Spanish icon feature in one more major Grand Slam?

Actress Sienna Miller had a front row viewing of Alexander Zverev's horror ankle injury and was left in shock as the German hit the deck.

She was joined by model boyfriend Oli Green who-appeared equally upset for the World No.3.

Casper Rudd has claimed the second set 6-4 and the Norwegian is currently leading the third set by two games to none.

Birthday boy Rafa Nadal has a sensational record at Roland Garros, specifically in the finals.

Nadal has only ever been defeated in THREE matches at Roland Garros in his career - having featured 17 times in the tournament.

His exit in 2016 was counted as an official loss because he withdrew before the third round with injury.

However, the Spanish icon has never lost in the final and he'll be eager to retire with that record intact.

Rafael Nadal awaits his French Open final opponent and the Spaniard will be a strong favourite whoever books their spot.

Cilic secured the first set winning by six games to three but the Croatian is currently trailing the Norweigian 1-3 in the second set.

Stay tuned for more updates on this semi-final.

Just before Alexander Zverev's horrific ankle roll and the aftermath of it.

Having played such a wonderful tournament, Zverev will be bitterly disappointed to have gone crashing out in that monor.

The German star sent Carlos Alcaraz packing in the previous round - someone who is predicted to be a superstar of the game.

Hopefully his ankle injury is not too serious and he is able to participate in the next Grand Slam which is Wimbledon.

And that is set to get underway from June 27.

Despite Rafael Nadal's controversial route to the French Open final, he has undoubtedly shown his talent especially against Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard played some of his best tennis this year in the quarter-final a couple of days ago.

And Nadal did well to pick up the first set against an in-form Alexander Zverev, as well as keeping it level in the second set.

But now, the record Grand Slam holder will have his eye on that 14th French Open title and truly crown himself King of the Clay.

Zverev cries in bitter disappointment

Nadal added: