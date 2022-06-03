ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Argentina star Lautaro Martinez reveals he wants to STAY at Inter Milan as he's got a 'clear plan'... handing suitors Chelsea and Tottenham a summer transfer blow

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has revealed he hopes to remain at Inter Milan, ending speculation about a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

The 24-year old had been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham - where he would have joined up with former boss Antonio Conte - but it appears he will now not be moving to England this summer.

'The Bull' scored his 20th goal for Argentina in just 38 games on Wednesday as his country lifted the Finalissima trophy with victory over Italy at Wembley, and has always had plenty of admirers since breaking onto the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bghLO_0fzcjEhq00
Lautaro Martinez scored in the Finalissima on Wednesday as Argentina defeated Italy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4x0K_0fzcjEhq00
Martinez has been one of Inter's star players in Serie A over the last few years

Martinez struck a formidable partnership with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku under Antonio Conte during Inter's 2020-21 title-winning campaign in Italy, but a chance of a reunion with either of his former colleges is now looking unlikely in England.

Lukaku has been linked with a return to Inter after comments suggesting he wasn't happy at Chelsea earlier this year, so time will tell if a reconciliation is to happen in Italy.

It is likely both Conte and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would have welcomed the signing, but there seems to be little either club can do, with Martinez making his intentions clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2qGR_0fzcjEhq00
Antonio Conte (left) and Thomas Tuchel (right) had both been interested in signing Martinez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0uCt_0fzcjEhq00

'I've not received communications from the club, (but) as of today I want to continue at Inter next season,' he said.

'My plan is clear. I really want to stay at Inter next season.'

Martinez has scored 74 goals in 181 games for Inter since his debut in 2018, and was likened to countryman Sergio Aguero by former Chelsea forward Hernan Crespo.

And while he is unlikely to join Tottenham, Conte's side have already confirmed their first signing of the summer, with Ivan Perisic joining from Milan to reunite with Conte.

Tottenham are also interested in Paulo Dybala, with the Juventus forward set to leave the Italian side as a free agent at the end of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tIiH_0fzcjEhq00
Martinez formed a lethal partnership with Romelu Lukaku while the two were together in Milan

Comments / 0

