Congratulations to newlyweds Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire who finally exchanged vows on Monday 6 June!. The couple got engaged at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016 but were forced to delay their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic – and fans have just been treated to their first glimpse of her gorgeous bridal gown. Pictures show the All About Tonight singer, 31, walking hand-in-hand with her model husband, 34, as they left Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire while their guests threw white and yellow confetti petals.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO