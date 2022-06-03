ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA superstar Damian Lillard watches Jeremy Cameron kick his 500th goal as Cats make the Dogs look like a park footy side in the first quarter

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One of the biggest names in American sport was on hand to see Jeremy Cameron kick his 500th AFL goal against the Dogs on Friday night - and the Cats turned on a show that even a footy rookie like Damian Lillard couldn't have failed to be impressed by.

The six-time NBA All-Star was in Melbourne for George Kambosos Junior's fight with Devin Haney and was spotted smiling in a corporate box at Marvel Stadium as Geelong absolutely dominated the Bulldogs to go to the first break up 7.2 (44) to 1.5 (11).

Three of those goals - including the first of the match - belonged to Cameron, who began the contest in scintillating form, kicking his first major just over two minutes after the first centre bounce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MAym_0fzcgKbt00
Jeremey Cameron roars after kicking his 500th AFL goal against the Dogs. He kicked three in an electric first quarter for Geelong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0wZv_0fzcgKbt00
NBA superstar Damian Lillard was spotted watching the Dogs cop a hammering. The six-time all-star is in Melbourne to watch the George Kambosos vs Devin Haney mega-fight

Cameron's 500th came up after 20 minutes when he was set up by Tom Hawkins, who beat Ryan Gardner after coming back from a finger dislocation. The 29-year-old calmly brought it up with a right-foot snap from the boundary line after marking strongly.

Everything Geelong touched turned to gold in the first term, while Luke Beveridge's men were sloppy with almost every touch and beaten in almost every contest.

Cameron added two score assists on top of his 18 points as Gardner, Tim O'Brien and Alex Keath all tried and failed to mark him.

Tom Liberatore added a face-saving goal late in the quarter for the Bulldogs, who gave new meaning to the word 'outplayed'.

However, they turned things around in a big way in the second term, narrowing the gap to 8.6 (54), 4.6 (30) through goals to Marcus Bontempelli, Buku Khamis and Lachlan McNeil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZFp2_0fzcgKbt00
Tom Hawkins returned from a dislocated finger to set up Cameron for one of his three goals in the first quarter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGP7t_0fzcgKbt00
Last year Lillard was honoured as one of the NBA's greatest ever players as he was selected to the league's 75th Anniversary Team 

Hawkins kicked the Cats' only major for the quarter as Liberatore stamped himself as one of the Dogs' best with 17 disposals.

Lillard looked impressed with the action as he relaxed with a drink in a brief bit of footage from Marvel.

Earlier in the day he posed for a shot in Melbourne's CBD and posted it to Instagram with the caption, 'We just here to see @realdevinhaney get these straps and we going home.'

The Portland Trailblazers superstar has been a fan of Haney's since at least 2016, when he tweeted: 'Devin Haney got it... Remember the name.'

He's not the only big star in Melbourne for the mega-fight, with Aussie musician

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Said He Can't Compare LeBron James To Anybody, Just Like Michael Jordan: "I Don't Know How In Hell He Stays Healthy. But That's Probably One Of The Great Qualities Of His Game."

There are only a handful of players in the history of the NBA to know what it's like to have been a part of the GOAT conversation. Michael Jordan is widely accepted as the greatest to ever do it, with LeBron James the other name to be thrown into the mix in recent years, but before that, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson have all had their names mentioned in that context.
NBA
Daily Mail

Jake Melksham has surgery after decking Melbourne Demons teammate Steven May - as ritzy French restaurant where clash happened brands players 'disgraceful'

Demons star Jake Melsham has been forced to have surgery after punching his teammate Steven May in a ritzy French restaurant that has branded the players' behaviour 'disgraceful'. In extraordinary scenes, Melksham, 30, allegedly 'floored' May on Sunday, seconds after he was taunted for missing last year's premiership triumph versus...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods rejected nearly $1BILLION to join mega-money rebel Saudi golf tour, reveals Greg Norman... after six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is lured back to LIV series event by £100m signing-on fee

Greg Norman has revealed that Tiger Woods has turned down a figure approaching $1billion to join the Saudi golf revolution. The news came on a day when it was announced Phil Mickelson will end his four-month exile from golf at the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV series event at St Albans on Thursday.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Keath
Person
Marcus Bontempelli
Person
Jeremy Cameron
Person
Devin Haney
Person
Luke Beveridge
Person
Ryan Gardner
Person
Damian Lillard
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot after his impressive cameo when replacing Mason Mount to help change the game in Nations League draw against Germany

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England's Nations League draw in Germany. The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Our fate won't be decided in grubby backroom deals': Chairman of Stenhousemuir accuses SFA and SPFL of offering a 'bribe' to Lowland League teams after Celtic, Hearts and Rangers were allowed to enter B teams

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy has accused the SFA and SPFL of offering 'grubby backroom deals' in a quest to shoehorn Celtic, Hearts and Rangers B teams into next season's Lowland League. Plans to admit the Premiership trio to a divided fifth tier were waved through after a casting vote by...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy