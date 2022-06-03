ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tearful Alexander Zverev leaves the court in a WHEELCHAIR after his ankle buckled in a sickening injury at Roland Garros, with his gripping semi-final with Rafael Nadal meeting an abrupt end

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rafael Nadal has reached 14 French Open finals, but never amid such scenes as his opponent being taken off court in a wheelchair.

An already unusual encounter with Alex Zverev came to a distressing end when the world No 3 went over on his ankle at a sickening angle while trying to hit a forehand from the corner of Court Philippe Chatrier.

The arena looked on in stunned silence as the German screamed in agony and several officials - as well as Nadal - rushed to his aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JO3B_0fzcgHxi00
Rafael Nadal (left) made the French Open final in dramatic and sad fashion on Friday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXoKz_0fzcgHxi00
Alexander Zverev, 25, was taken from the court in a wheelchair after hurting his ankle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PZHe_0fzcgHxi00
The German raced to return a cross-court forehand, only to see his right ankle buckle 

And while he was taken to hospital for scans, Nadal headed into a stage of the tournament at which he has never been beaten via an official scoreline of 7-6, 6-6.

Nadal now meets Norway's world No 8 Casper Ruud, who saw off Croat veteran Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in a match interrupted by a climate change protester who chained herself to the net.

The Spaniard will need no introduction to the 23-year-old, who spent time training at his academy in Mallorca as a teenager.

The fact is that by Sunday night he is likely to be on 22 Grand Slam titles, two ahead of Novak Djokovic and the barely active Roger Federer. If there is any irony from Friday's distressing denouement it is that most of this fortnight's fears have surrounded Nadal's own fitness, with him only getting this far on a diet of constant treatment and, reportedly, painkilling injections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPi8p_0fzcgHxi00
The two of them were about to go into a second set tiebreak when the incident took place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBtJ6_0fzcgHxi00
Zverev (right) left the court in a wheelchair but reappeared with Nadal while on crutches 

The state of his left foot is said to be extremely perilous - Nadal said after this that he would 'prefer to lose Sunday's final and get a new foot' - but there were again precious few outward signs of that.

Nadal is a master of lowering expectations and has once again confounded his pre-Paris gloom.

After the Italian Open he was extremely downbeat about the bone problems in his foot, but here he is again, in the final.

'After Rome I was not very positive, but I was positive that I will be able to play here,' he said.

'I played, I fought, I did all the things possible to give myself at least a chance to be where I am. So that means a lot to me. All the sacrifices and the things I need to go through to try to keep playing, they really make sense when you enjoy moments like here.'

He had not enjoyed seeing Zverev crying in the physio room immediately after the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOWQr_0fzcgHxi00
As a result of Zverev's withdrawal, Nadal is now through to yet another Roland Garros final – a stage of the tournament at which he has never lost at during his esteemed career

The German was still able to return to the court, dramatically, on crutches to shake hands with the umpire and formally concede. He was given a deafening ovation as he waved one of his sticks to the crowd before leaving.

It seems safe to assume that he will not be at Wimbledon and the same is likely to be true for Nadal, although his representative denied any decision has yet been made.

When the incident happened, just in front of the courtside box in which British actress Sienna Miller was sitting, there were already more than three hours on the clock, with the match having been played under the roof due to afternoon downpours in Paris.

The associated humidity made conditions deathly slow and the speed of the match was not helped by umpire Renaud Lichtenstein being hugely lenient with the use of the shot clock between points.

'The conditions have been the slowest I played in a long time,' said Nadal. 'The ball was super big and difficult to create spin, I could not create any damage.'

Although nobody would have wished Zverev's fate upon him, he probably saved tournament organisers from even more questions about the controversial scheduling of this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0R2e_0fzcgHxi00
Meanwhile, Zverev will be devastated after producing a stellar performance against Nadal

They did not start the match until past 3pm and at the rate it was going before the German's accident it looked possible that it would have gone on for several hours more, pushing Ruud and Cilic's clash deeper into the night.

The length of the rallies between Nadal and Zverev, with both of these supreme counter-punchers struggling to penetrate the other, made some contribution to that.

Zverev was playing to his outer limits, with one rally having lasted 44 strokes in a chaotic second set.

Neither player had been finding holding serve easy and there were five breaks of serve each in a match which could have tilted either way. Djokovic, beaten on Tuesday, would have loved a pop at the Nadal we saw in the second set.

That was in contrast to the way he finished the opener, which saw Nadal come back from 6-2 down in the tiebreak. From 6-4, winner after winner was reeled off as he took it 10-8, before the 91-minute duration took its toll on both men.

Nadal will now meet Norway's world number eight Casper Ruud, who saw off Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 in a match briefly interrupted by a climate change protester who chained herself to the net.

The Spaniard will need no introduction to the 23 year-old, who spent time training at his academy in Mallorca as a teenager.

Ruud's victory overshadowed

Casper Ruud will attempt to become Norway's first male Grand Slam finalist on Friday after his late night spat with fellow Scandanavian Holger Rune.

Rafa fuels retirement talk

Nadal did not seem overly positive following his quarter-final win on Tuesday.

Despite overcoming fierce rival Novak Djokovic, he fears this year could be his last time competing at the French Open.

He said:'It's been a very nice night for me and the goal is to maintain the level of tennis I've had.

'They probably know that I'm not going to be here many more times. To feel the support of the people on this site, which is the most special of my career, is something incredible.'

Nadal has a chronic foot problem that he has been suffering with since 2005. It was diagnosed with Mueller-Weiss Syndrome and affects a bone in the foot that is integral to movement.

The other watch

The winner of this afternoon's clash will find out who their final opponent is in today's later semi-final.

Casper Ruud will take on Marin Cilic at around 4.30pm BST following the conclusion of the first semi-final.

By making the semi-final with a win over Andrey Rublev, Cilic became only the fifth active men's player to reach the semi-finals of all Grand Slam events... no guesses as to who the other four are...

Nadal's ticket to the semi-finals

The Spaniard had to overcome Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 in a four-hour thriller to book his place in the semi-final.

Catch up on the quarter-final action with Sportsmail's MIKE DICKSON below.

MIKE DICKSON AT ROLAND GARROS: Beginning in May, finishing in June, their latest epic ended at 1.12am with temperatures in the mid-fifties, and the Spaniard prevailing over Djokovic.

12:27

Head-to-head

Nadal heads into the semi-final heavily fancied to clinch the French Open title for the 14th time after dispatching rival and World No 1 Novak Djokovic in the previous round.

The last time the 21-tie Grand Slam champions faced Zverev was in Rome last year when Nadal ran out 6-3, 6-4 winner.

The two have played each other nine times previously with the Spaniard winning six of their matches and the German three.

The clay-court king has naturally dominated on this surface, winning four times. but Zverev has managed to get the better of him on one occasion, emerging a 6-4 6-4 winner at Madrid 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jE2z_0fzcgHxi00

Daily Mail

Gary Lineker leads the plaudits for Harry Kane after striker scores his 50th goal for England, with fans hailing him as the 'greatest goalscorer of his generation' and 'a complete No 9'

Former England striker Gary Lineker led the plaudits for Harry Kane after he became only the second man to reach 50 goals for the Three Lions. The Tottenham striker reached his half-century of international goals to rescue England from defeat in Germany on Tuesday night. Kane has taken just 71...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jake Melksham has surgery after decking Melbourne Demons teammate Steven May - as ritzy French restaurant where clash happened brands players 'disgraceful'

Demons star Jake Melsham has been forced to have surgery after punching his teammate Steven May in a ritzy French restaurant that has branded the players' behaviour 'disgraceful'. In extraordinary scenes, Melksham, 30, allegedly 'floored' May on Sunday, seconds after he was taunted for missing last year's premiership triumph versus...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Erling the Unstoppable! Data shows Haaland is devastating running in behind, a predator in the penalty area and has a better shot conversion rate than Mbappe and Benzema... so will he take Manchester City to the next level?

In a competition as exciting as the Premier League, with fantastic footballers fighting it out week in week out, it is remarkable that the signing of one player can generate such anticipation. But Erling Haaland is that man. His arrival at Manchester City has fans, pundits and analysts licking their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manny Pacquiao 'WANTS a rematch' with long-time rival Floyd Mayweather this year, claims his manager... 'but ONLY under exhibition rules' with both fighters already in retirement

Manny Pacquiao 'would love' a rematch with Floyd Mayweather this year, the Filipino's manager Sean Gibbons has revealed. Pacquiao and Mayweather faced each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015 in what was dubbed beforehand as the 'Fight of the Century'. Mayweather, who went on to retire...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
