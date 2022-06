The Golden State Warriors bounced back in a big way during Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night. They defeated the Boston Celtics to even the series at a win apiece, 107-88. In the win, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points on 9-for-21 shooting. He knocked down five shots from beyond the arc as well.

