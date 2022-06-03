Obituary: Irvine, Mary Lou Bayne

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 23, 2022 at his residence. James was born on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World Renowned Fiddle Player, played the fiddle and was vocalist for many well known bluegrass and country music artists, such as Johnny Paycheck and Ralph Stanley. He won 2 International Bluegrass Association (IBMA) Awards, a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album of the year (Lost in the Lonesome Pines) and recorded with numerous well known Musical Artists, such as George Jones, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan. He played at Carnegie Hall with Ralph Stanley and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

