Belpre, OH

Obituary: Irvine, Mary Lou Bayne

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Lou Bayne Irvine, 92, of Belpre, passed away June 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Belpre, OH, July 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Paul Clayton Bayne and Millicent Fling. Mary Lou was a 1947 graduate of Belpre High School....

