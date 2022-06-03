Community shower for expectant mothers to be held in Tama

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa police alleged a victim who was shot and killed was targeted. The Des Moines Police Department stated a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near downtown Des Moines. It is the ninth homicide of the year in the city. Des Moines Police reported they […]
An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […]
Bridgette Robinson stepped in to help after the 2020 derecho, and her acts of service haven't stopped. Viral video of arrest in Iowa City stirs controversy online. A video circulating online is pushing some on social media to say Iowa City Police went too far when they arrested a woman downtown on Friday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The black bear seen roaming Winneshiek County has been shot and killed, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the bear was shot by a farmer near Ridgeway, and they do believe it was the same bear seen last month roaming the twon of Hesper.
A man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her, investigators said Friday. Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, of Boone, pulled...
Bond not changing for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing Emily Leonard. The Linn County attorney says a judge kept the bond for 62-year-old Arthur Flowers at one million dollars today. Donutland reopens its doors on 'National Donut Day'. Updated: 1 hours ago. The store had been there for 38...
AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community. Candidates for upcoming Iowa primaries make last-minute pitches ahead of vote. Updated: 6 hours ago. Candidates are making one last push to get voters to the polls for...
President of Iowa Fire Arms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform. He says what does work is enforcing laws, and in the past in the U-S, crime went down when that happened. Cedar Rapids sends letter to Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium. Updated: 2 hours ago. Developers want...
The Story County Sheriff's Office says a shooting took place outside of Cornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details in the shooting Friday morning. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden Moriah Montang,...
(Iowa City, IA) — A video of an arrest is raising questions about the way a belligerent suspect was treated by Iowa City police Friday night. Twenty-two-year-old Daria Brown faces multiple charges after she was thrown out of a bar for being intoxicated while she assaulted workers there. Officers say Brown was vulgar and unable to control her emotions while she was being taken into custody. They say she assaulted three officers. Cellphone video appears to show the woman being pushed into the squad car and one officer appears to punch her multiple times before shutting the door. The entire video lasts just 40 seconds.
Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescue crews were able to execute a water rescue in the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon. At around 5:43 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department, along with other emergency responders, deployed two rescue boats into the river in an effort to pull a man from the water. A photograph provided by officials showed a man holding onto the wall on the outer edge of May’s Island, near the Second Avenue bridge.
