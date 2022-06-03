ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

By Jen Glorioso
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop...

Comments / 1

thatssotampa.com

Bread on the Bay is Tampa’s newest Italian and Latin sandwicheria

Bread on the Bay is the newest restaurant to enter the competitive Cuban sandwich scene here in the city of Tampa. Located at 951 East 7th Avenue, this sandwicheria offers up fresh juice and Cafe Con Leche to pair with its savory variety of steak, pork, and avocado sandwiches. Bread on the Bay opened its doors just one month ago and has earned near perfect 5-star reviews since its inception.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

11 Fun Things To Do In Tampa For Adults

Tampa is one of the top destinations in Florida, but do you know what kind of activities you can do while in the area? The locality might have a reputation as being a top tourist spot filled with fun, but in this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Tampa, as well as run through the best 11 things that adults can get up to there.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

The Blend Opens a Fourth Location in St. Pete

The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19. Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business. Madison owned a Seattle coffee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
13 Tampa Bay Summer Programs For Kids

Summer is here, don’t let your kids waste away their vacation at home! We know it’s hard to juggle working and making sure your little ones stay educated and entertained all summer, that’s why we’ve made a list of the best 13 summer programs in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

SeaWorld Is Hooking Up Teachers This Summer

SeaWorld Orlando is hooking up teachers this summer with free admission. Florida certificated teachers K-12 will be able to get free admission through August 31st. Teachers will have to use the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card. To get the free teacher card teachers must pre-register online using the ID.me process. Once teachers are verified, you will need to go to SeaWorld’s website and finish the ticketing process.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Horror movie filmed in Tampa Bay

The Beast Comes At Midnight is a new horror movie filmed in Tampa Bay. The movie will have a free first look screening this Saturday, June 11, at Tampa Theatre at 1pm.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibbles & Bites: Sweet and Savory Comes To Cross Creek!

Fire Up Halal Grill Serves Delicious Mediterranean Cuisine!. Although the New Tampa/Wesley Chapel already has several Mediterranean-themed restaurants (as well as several that have closed for good), there seems to always be room for one more. That’s especially true in the case of the new Fire Up Halal Grill, located...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Australian Brew Pub Opens Up In Downtown St. Pete

We will avoid any Aussie jokes in this post, we promise. An Australian brew pub has just opened up in downtown St. Pete. Where’s Jubes is located at 277 Central Avenue is the brain child of Australian-born restaurateur, Josh Cameron. When he saw the location of the former Lucky Dill Deli, Cameron was reminded of his homeland of New South Wales where many pubs are historic two story buildings chock-full of character. He bought the location and proceeded to make his dream of a brew pub a reality.
RESTAURANTS
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Bloomingdale/FishHawk, June 2022

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor. Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts for dad and are also perfect for thank-you presents or a ‘just because.’
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn Sells for Almost $3 Million

The Historic Peninsula Inn, the only hotel in Gulfport, officially sold to Miami hotel group Casa Florida on June 6. Former inn owner Veronica Champion wasn’t shy about her elation when she announced the sale. Casa Florida owners say for safety reasons, they prefer to not release the official cost of the building, but add that it was close to $3 million.
GULFPORT, FL
villages-news.com

Crowded beach can make staying home a better option

If you believe there are two sides to EVERYTHING, is there a negative to living in paradise? Unfortunately, in my world, the answer is yes. I recently became privy to that fact. Much like the saying, “The honeymoon is over,” it was not a happy moment for me.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Veracity Report

5 Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logos Celebrating The Team’s Pride Day

According to a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, each team has the latitude to express pride awareness in their own way. For The Tampa Bay Rays, that expression was determined to be some color modifications of the team's logos. Team officials told Tpkin that they decided to show their awareness by placing the newly reformatted rainbow-striped logos on their hats and jerseys for certain games this month and that this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox were chosen to be a couple of those games. However, not all of the team's players were in agreement with the on-field expression.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

KRATE celebrates its official grand opening

WESLEY CHAPEL — The expansive revitalization of the Grove at Wesley Chapel shopping and entertainment complex celebrated another milestone this past weekend with the official grand opening of KRATE. Unveiled about two years ago, KRATE is an outdoor container park that features a blend of food and drink businesses...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Large redfish, tarpon are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the fishing in Tampa Bay has been good. He’s been doing well putting his anglers on bridge pilings, docks and artificial reefs, where they are taking lots of mangrove snapper. Live shrimp on a 1/0 hook has been best, though some of the larger snapper are taking live sardines. There’s a lot of bait in 10 feet of water off Cypress Point and the snook and reds are launching raids on it from the shallow flats there. He’s spotting fish moving in the shallows and doing well pitching a live sardine in front of them. Snook to 36 inches and oversized reds have been frequent. The schools of bluefish have been south of the bootleg at Picnic Island. Some big tarpon have been rolling in that area, as well.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa among most overpriced housing markets in U.S.

Tampa Bay has one of the most overpriced housing markets in the nation, according to new research from Florida Atlantic University. By the numbers: Lakeland ranks 12th nationally, and second in the state, with homes overvalued by more than 53.2%. Tampa — at 52.4%— ranks No. 13 nationally, third in the state.North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton is No. 17 nationally, fourth in the state at 48.9%.How it happened: Super low mortgage rates fueled our hot housing market, especially during the pandemic, pushing bidding wars higher.But now that the Federal Reserve is raising rates for inflation, that's cooling demand, FAU economist Ken H. Johnson said.Be smart: Johnson warns that an incoming slowdown could help people priced out of the market get into homes. Yes, but: Recent buyers may have to endure stagnant or falling home values while the market settles — a point to consider for those who want to resell.
TAMPA, FL

