(St. Louis, MO) – An Endangered Person Advisory issued late Sunday for a two-year-old girl from St. Louis has been canceled. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert saying De’Ryah Blakely had been taken from her home Sunday afternoon while her mother was asleep, and that the suspect also stole a car from the home. A new statement released this morning (Monday) says that De’Ryah Blakely has been located and is safe.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO