SDSU, Wyoming top offseason MW power rankings

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley is the reigning Mountain West newcomer and defensive player of the year and helped the Aztecs reach their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in March. Associated Press Tony Gutierrez

With the deadline to withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft passing on Wednesday, the picture for the upcoming Mountain West men’s basketball season has become clearer.

Here’s a look at where each team stands in WyoSports’ offseason power rankings.

1. San Diego State (2021-22 finish: 3rd)

The most consistently competitive MW program in recent history, San Diego State has made nine out of the past 12 NCAA tournaments, and should be in line for their third straight appearance next March. The Aztecs bring back several contributors from a team that finished third last season, including the reigning MW newcomer of the year and defensive player of the year, respectively, in Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. They’ve also added Seattle’s Darrion Trammell, who averaged 17.3 points and five assists last year, and Oakland’s Micha Parrish, who put up 12.1 points and six boards per game, from the transfer portal.

2. Wyoming (2021-22 finish: 4th)

Given the roster turnover at other schools, the Cowboys were figured to be among the league’s top contenders as long as Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado returned. Not only are both of these all-conference honorees – who combined to average 38 points, 15.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists last season – back, but Wyoming has also worked its way into the preseason top 25 discussion with a trio of Pac-12 transfers. Depth was an issue down the stretch, but with UCLA’s Jake Kyman and USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo being added to the fold, that shouldn’t be the case any longer.

3. Boise State (2021-22 finish: 1st)

The Broncos have averaged over 20.3 wins during Leon Rice’s 12 years as head coach, winning a program-best 27 games on the way to their first MW title last season. They bring back all-conference pick Marcus Shaver Jr. and top freshman Tyson Degenhart, while also adding Texas Tech guard Chibuzo Agbo and four-star forward Sadraque Nganga. They have plenty of production to replace, however, with Abu Kigab, Emmanuel Akot and Mladen Armus departing.

4. New Mexico (2021-22 finish: 9th)

Just like Wyoming did last season, jumping to fourth after finishing eighth the previous year, New Mexico seems in line to take the biggest leap in the MW. The Lobos were ninth at 5-12, but had several moments that showcased their promise – such as upset wins over UW and UNLV and close calls against the Broncos and Colorado State. Adding to the optimism is the return of their top five scorers from last season, including the backcourt duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. The sons of former NBA players, Mashburn and House combined to average 35.1 points per game last season, with both receiving all-conference honors.

5. Colorado State (2021-22 finish: 2nd)

The preseason pick to win the league last year, the Rams probably would have found themselves in the same position had MW player of the year David Roddy elected to return. With Roddy turning pro, however, it’s only added to the production they have to replace. Colorado State also loses Kendle Moore, Dischon Thomas and Adam Thistlewood, who started over 250 combined games with the program. That said, the Rams have improved each year under Niko Medved, posting a 65-26 record over the past three seasons. They’ve also added some intriguing lower-level transfers, with two scholarships left to hand out.

6. UNLV (2021-22 finish: 5th)

Similar to last season, there appears to be a notable gap between the top MW contenders and the rest of the pack. UNLV seems like the most logical member of the latter group to find themselves in contention following a turnaround in year one under Kevin Kruger. The Rebels’ 18-14 mark was their best record in four years and second-best of the past eight. They lose a few key pieces, including MW-leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, but should still have a solid outlook with Colorado’s Elijah Parquet, Duquesne’s Jackie Johnson III, Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless and West Virginia’s Isaiah Cottrell arriving via the transfer portal.

7. Fresno State (2021-22 finish: 6th)

Along with UNLV with Bryce Hamilton and Colorado State with David Roddy, the loss of star big man Orlando Robinson to the NBA seems to set Fresno State up for at least a slight step back next season. While the Bulldogs can’t simply replace a talent like Robinson, who averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, they have done a good job of bolstering their frontcourt with incoming transfers Eduardo Andre (Nebraska), Chuks Isitua (IUPUI) and Isaih Moore (Southern Miss). They also return their next five leading scorers behind Robinson.

8. Nevada (2021-22 finish: 8th)

The Wolf Pack were arguably the biggest letdown of the conference last season, going 6-12 to finish eighth after being picked third with a pair of first-place votes in the MW preseason poll. On top of a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that included three losing streaks of at least four games, Nevada lost its top two scorers in Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge Jr., as well as leading rebounder Warren Washington, to the transfer portal. Last season was the first under .500 for third-year coach Steve Alford, but his 54.5% winning percentage is well behind the 76.4% success rate of his predecessor, current Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. Alford’s hopes of turning things around will likely hinge on the play of incoming transfers Hunter McIntosh (Elon) and Jarod Lucas (Oregon State), both of whom averaged over 13 points per game last season.

9. Utah State (2021-22 finish: 7th)

With five of their 10 conference losses coming by five points or less and a final KenPom ranking of 60th, the Aggies weren’t as bad as their 8-10 conference record might indicate. If they’re going to get back above .500, though, they’ll need to have several individuals elevate their level of play. Two-time All-MW selection Justin Bean, second-leading scorer Brandon Horvath and four-year starter Brock Miller have all moved on, leaving Utah State with no returners that averaged double-digit scoring figures last season. Saint Joseph’s transfer Taylor Funk will help replace the lost post production, while returning guard Steven Ashworth could be poised for a breakout year after averaging 8.8 points per game during conference play.

10. San Jose State (2021-22 finish: 11th)

The optimism of a 7-5 start was quickly erased by a putrid MW campaign, as the Spartans went a combined 1-18 during league play and the conference tournament. It’s not all negative heading into next season, however. Leading scorer and All-MW honorable mention Omari Moore withdrew from the NBA draft earlier this week, and will be joined by four returners that averaged over 7.5 points per game last season.

11. Air Force (2021-22 finish: 10th)

Despite a 10th-place finish, the Falcons should feel good about a 2021-22 run that saw their win total improve by six in year two of Joe Scott’s second stint with the team. They stunned Utah State in their MW opener, and flirted with upsets against Boise State, Colorado State and Wyoming in the first month of conference play. Air Force stumbled down the stretch, though, losing 10 of its last 11 games. The Falcons also lost AJ Walker, their leading scorer from the past two seasons, to graduation.