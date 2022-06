LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County is growing and it’s growing quickly, says the mayor of Lebanon Matt Gentry. It’s a process he says both the county and city have been planning for over the last five years ever since he was first elected mayor. The county will soon be the home of a new LEAP Innovation and Research District, which will include a $2.1 billion investment by Eli Lilly and Company.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO