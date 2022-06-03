WVTM 13 Investigates: Birmingham recruiting developer for former Banks High property

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is looking to interact with community members interested in learning more about the job and the city the police serve. They are hosting a class titled “Why Police Do What They Do” presented by the Anniston Police Department Community Relations Unit. Space is limited for this class. If interested please Email Corp. McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov to reserve a spot. The class will be held at the Police Department, 174 West 13th Street Anniston, AL 36201. It will be held on June 10, 2022 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO