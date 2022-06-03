ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

WVTM 13 Investigates: Birmingham recruiting developer for former Banks High property

By Jon Paepcke
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The City of Birmingham is recruiting a developer to...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

Tuscaloosa residents commemorate 58th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For many in Tuscaloosa, First African Baptist Church is more than a church. The building, a place of refuge for those attacked on Bloody Tuesday, holds memories of the struggles of the past. Residents recognized the foot soldiers who paved the way to integrate the city for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday. Watch the full story above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Central Alabama Caribbean American Carnival Returns in Force After Two Year Hiatus This Saturday, June 11, 2022 In Bessemer

After suspending the festival for the past two years due to Covid, Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO) has heard all the calls from their supporters and is coming back in force this year with another non-stop festival on June 11th in DeBardeleben Park, Bessemer, Alabama aptly titled The Rise of The Phoenix.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

JeffCo looking to hire truck drivers and other positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you a trucker in need of a job? Jefferson County is hiring!. The county is having a difficult time finding quality truck drivers to haul things like asphalt. County Manager Cal Markert says they can’t offer incentives, and that is making the job search more difficult.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Council proposed agenda – June 7, 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council will meet Tuesday night, June 7, at 6:00 p.m. The council will hold a work session prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. The following agenda items are set to be addressed:. 1. Accept recommendation of Mayor Jim Heigl to approve the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover gearing up to help host The World Games

HOOVER, Ala. — The Hoover Met will host Women's Softball during The World Games 2022 in July. In the video above, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato talks about how the city is preparing for the international crowd.
HOOVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Why Police Do What They Do

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is looking to interact with community members interested in learning more about the job and the city the police serve. They are hosting a class titled “Why Police Do What They Do” presented by the Anniston Police Department Community Relations Unit. Space is limited for this class. If interested please Email Corp. McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov to reserve a spot. The class will be held at the Police Department, 174 West 13th Street Anniston, AL 36201. It will be held on June 10, 2022 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

9 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Birmingham

Juneteenth—a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the US—is coming upon its second year as a federal holiday. Now that more people are aware of this important day, there are more public ways to honor Juneteenth in Birmingham—check them out. 1. Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Longtime Jefferson County deputy Chad Allinder dies at 50

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has died following a recent illness. Deputy Chad Allinder, 50, died Sunday after a “brief and sudden illness,” the JCSO reported. He had worked for the department for 18 years. “Chad was known for his mischievous personality and never met a stranger,” […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

