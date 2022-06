Click here to read the full article. G-III Apparel Group is picking up momentum despite the macroeconomic headwinds. The company’s first quarter net income rose to $30.6 million, or 62 cents a share, from $26.3 million, or 53 cents, a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased to 72 cents from 56 cents a year ago. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekKarl Lagerfeld RTW Fall 2022Fashion's Future Is Gender-Neutral Sales for the three months ended April 30 rose 32.5 percent to $688.8 million from $519.9 million. That has the company topping its outlook for a $25 million to $30 million profit as sales came...

