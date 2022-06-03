Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -This past Sunday was one to enjoy, but people in one Rock Hill neighborhood were interrupted by bullets flying around their yards and into their homes. Police described it as a drive-by. On Sunday afternoon, officers say they responded to Robbie Lane for a shooting that just occurred. Officers met with one homeowner in the 1000 block of Robbie Lane who stated while inside their home, they heard around seven shots being fired. Officers found about a dozen casings and damages to two homes in the Southland Park area but still have no motive.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO