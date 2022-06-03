ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified

WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning. USC Lancaster students and professors donated suitcases full of supplies...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Man’s death in north Charlotte ruled a homicide, police say

The ordinance is part of the city’s 2040 Policy Map and will guide future development in the city. One in custody after juvenile shot in Chesterfield County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found shot to death near west Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was found dead from gunshot wounds near a church in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The investigation is happening on Tuckaseegee Road not far from Little Rock Road, behind Mulberry Baptist Church. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were responded to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
WBTV

Two teens shot and killed in 2 weeks in Charlotte

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 11 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 18 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County mother loses thousands after rental scam

On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. 78 years ago today Allied forces embarked on what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called ‘The Great Crusade’ that would ultimately lead to the defeat of the Nazis and victory in World War Two.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Daycare#Police#John Daniel#Violent Crime#Ukrainian
WBTV

Police: 17-year-old dies in weekend shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a teen who was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Leake Street, which is near the entrance of an apartment complex. Police say the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs while in a Rock Hill home, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff’s Office that the Department of Social Services was conducting an investigation at an address within the city limits.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill homes hit by bullets after drive-by shooting in neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -This past Sunday was one to enjoy, but people in one Rock Hill neighborhood were interrupted by bullets flying around their yards and into their homes. Police described it as a drive-by. On Sunday afternoon, officers say they responded to Robbie Lane for a shooting that just occurred. Officers met with one homeowner in the 1000 block of Robbie Lane who stated while inside their home, they heard around seven shots being fired. Officers found about a dozen casings and damages to two homes in the Southland Park area but still have no motive.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Old Statesville Road on June 1. The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cleveland County inmate found dead, investigation underway

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning, deputies say. Brandon Allen Curry was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:49 a.m. Officers attempted CPR and life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. EMS pronounced Curry dead at the scene.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy