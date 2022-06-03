Southgate confirms Foden is out of England’s Hungary clash with Hungary while Tomori and Guehi miss out with injuries

GARETH SOUTHGATE has revealed Phil Foden is one of three players not fit to play in England's clash against Hungary tomorrow.

The Manchester City star will sit out of the Nations League fixture after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid-19 Credit: Getty

Fikayo Tomori will miss England's game against Hungary with an injury Credit: Getty

Marc Guehi is nursing an injury and will also miss the trip to Hungary Credit: Getty

Foden has been pictured in England training this week, while Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi both arrived nursing minor knocks.

All three will miss the Hungary clash, while Foden is also out for Tuesday's game against Germany.

Three Lions boss Southgate said: "Phil Foden unfortunately has tested positive for Covid so he's had to leave.

"Hopefully he'll be able to meet up when we come back from Germany."

Foden has been sent home from the England camp while he is still positive with the virus.

But the 22-year-old could return for next Saturday's clash against Italy, and the home clash with Hungary three days later.

Southgate though is hopeful that Tomori and Guehi could be back in contention in time for Tuesday's game against Germany.

He said: "Fikayo and Marc Guehi both arrived with injuries but they're progressing well.

"They won't be involved in tomorrow's game but there's a chance of involvement against Germany."

Elsewhere Foden's Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling could also miss tomorrow's game in Budapest after suffering with illness.

The Three Lions will make a game day decision on whether to include the winger.

Southgate said: "Raheem has missed a couple of days training with an illness so we'll assess whether we involve him tomorrow."