Leading ticket fraud expert slams 'really disturbing' bogus claims pumped out by French government about Champions League final and praises Liverpool fans for preventing disaster

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A leading expert in ticket fraud has blasted the false narrative being pumped out by the French government and praised Liverpool fans for preventing a disaster.

Reg Walker is an independent security expert and has more than 30 years' experience of working around major events.

He has watched extensive footage from Saturday's Champions League final and is disgusted by some of the claims that have been made in France to apportion blame.

Liverpool are furious that the reputation of their supporters has been called into question and Sportsmail understands the club are particularly incensed by claims they insisted on distributing paper tickets for the game at the Stade De France – that was never the case.

The issue of false tickets creating the mayhem outside the stadium has grown in recent days, fuelled by bogus claims from French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, but Walker has explained in great detail why the allegations are totally wrong.

More shocking footage and stories of the conditions fans were subjected to have emerged in the last 24 hours, including reports of muggings and targeted assaults from local gangs in Saint-Denis, and Walker has made it clear the authorities in charge have failed Liverpool fans and the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCUmD_0fzbsaFa00
A leading expert in ticket fraud, Reg Walker, has blasted the false narrative being pumped out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgnON_0fzbsaFa00
Walker is disgusted by some of the claims that have been made in France to apportion blame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WfOU_0fzbsaFa00
The issue of false tickets has been fuelled by bogus claims from French interior minister Gerald Darmanin 

Walker said: 'The point is this: the very, very basics leading up to this event just seemed to be absent – no care for victims, no intelligence gathered, no preparation for people turning up with counterfeit tickets.

'The only people you can blame for that are the organisers are that event.

'I've read a couple of online articles from senior officials in France who said "this is nothing to do with fake tickets – this was a lack of police and the wrong police units". But let's destroy this myth about paper tickets and Liverpool fans being at fault.

'Paper tickets over mobile tickets would have made no difference to the events that took place. What we do need is an honest, open, evidence-based investigation into what exactly took place – not the easy option of "blame the touts".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8uoj_0fzbsaFa00
Numerous fans were trapped outside the Stade de France stadium despite having valid tickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCaOe_0fzbsaFa00
There was a delay before the match kicked off to allow fans outside the stadium to go inside

'In this instance, the touts are not to blame. This was organisation, infrastructure and people at a very high level putting out a load of misleading information.

'There is no evidence to support this. And it is disturbing when it is government ministers who are doing it – really disturbing.'

Liverpool have been inundated with testimonies from supporters since setting up a database on Monday, urging those who saw what happened outside the stadium before and after the game to get in contact as they gather evidence for their own investigations.

One of the most frightening incidents was how thousands of people were funnelled into an area in an underpass that had been blocked off by police vans, creating a bottleneck and crushing that could easily have ended up with their being a fatality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ian9Z_0fzbsaFa00
Thousands of people were funnelled into an area that had been blocked off by the police

Walker said: 'One thing I can tell you from the extensive video footage I've seen is that if the Liverpool fans hadn't been so chilled out and well behaved as they were, you would have had people dead or seriously injured. There would have been stampedes and public order offences.'

'They would have fought back against the police and there is no evidence of that whatsoever. It is quite the opposite. If they hadn't been so well behaved – particularly in that underpass – I think you would have seen a disaster.'

Walker was incensed by the treatment French riot police dished out, saying: 'you know damn well you're going to get victims of ticket fraud, irrespective of the type of ticketing, due to the demand to want to get into this event.

'None of the basic checks you do before these events seemed to have been in place: so what they did was put a load of cops in place. They put their riot shields up and if you stand in front of it, they hit you with their batons. If that fails, they gas you.'

Comments / 0

