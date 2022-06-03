Ryan Jay Movie Review Friday

Click here to read the full article. It’s downright audacious that Marvel is now making TV shows about Avengers superfans, but despite that thoroughly meta invitation to egomania, real-life MCU diehards are in for a treat with “Ms. Marvel.” First introduced in a 2013 comic by Sana Amanat, “Ms. Marvel” is the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a nerdy New Jersey teen obsessed with Captain Marvel who ends up gaining her own superpowers and moniker. The Disney+ adaptation comes from creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali (executive story editor on “Loki“), with executive producers Adil and Bilall. Despite the young...

