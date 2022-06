SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will become Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s third largest hospital within the next four years. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s Certificate of Need request to expand its Berkeley County campus. The new four-story tower will double the beds from 50 to 100 and will add 200,000-square-feet to the current 116,000-square-feet.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO