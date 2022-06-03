ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

8 Undeniably Chic Birkenstock Collabs to Shop Right Now

By Alexis Bennett
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Out of all of the podiatrist-approved shoes out there Birkenstock’s high-quality arch supportive sandals have done the impossible and transitioned from a mere orthopedic basic...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Coach Went All Out for Pride at NYC-Institution The Monster

On a rainy night in June, Coach hosted a pride party at the iconic West Village nightclub The Monster to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. “I’ve always believed fashion should be about community, and what better way to bring a community together than with a celebration at The Monster, a place that has created a feeling of home for so many,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Celebrating Pride is also about inspiring us to express ourselves as we really are—it’s a tribute to spaces where we can be our real selves.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

What we wear in our early adulthood tends to imprint itself in our style DNA. Once a ’90s minimalist, always a ’90s minimalist. That’s Lafayette 148’s Emily Smith to a tee, and she’s tapping into her roots—and the brand’s, it was founded in mid-’90s New York—for resort.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

J Lo Puts a Pop Diva Twist on the Corset Trend

Pictures of Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on 5 June could be from 2003. The ageless singer wore a plunging leather corset from Mônot—the brand behind the conceal/reveal LBDs loved by the A-list—with a floor-dusting maxi skirt and platforms from her own eponymous footwear line.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Vogue Magazine

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim Kardashian’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modeled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison—from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring 2022 campaign—it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Way to Channel Grunge Girl Summer

Hot girl summer has officially ended. In its place is the grunge girl summer—at least according to Marc Jacobs and Winona Ryder. The three key pieces to channel some of that ’90s vibe are a lacy slip dress, vintage biker jacket, and a pair of combat boots (even better if they are platforms). Angel Prost, Sora Choi, Soo Joo Park, and more of Vogue’s best-dressed street stylers show how it’s done, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles Revisits Queen Elizabeth’s Life in Looks

Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “All of it, in a way, is considered a uniform,” Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles says while examining nine decades worth of Queen Elizabeth’s outfits. There’s the Liberty London print dresses and stiff coats she wore in the 1930s alongside her sister, Princess Margaret. The Norman Hartnell gown she donned for her wedding to Prince Phillip in 1947. The reserved blue state dinner frock worn in great contrast to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961. Created by various designers, each ensemble is visually different. Yet they all achieve the same aesthetic effect of a dignified, stately monarch—no matter the time in her life, or the moment in history. (As Bowles notes, not even London’s seismic swinging sixties could usher in a style change for the Queen.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Rick Owens
Vogue Magazine

How Steven Stokey Daley Won the LVMH Prize

By my watch it was 2:49 pm at the Louis Vuitton Fondation in Paris when Cate Blanchett delivered the news: “I know I speak for everyone in wishing the winner a long and fulfilling career. So, the 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designer goes to… SS Daley!” The audience whooped as Steven Stokey Daley, 25, stepped up onto the stage in his voluminous khaki collection trench coat to accept the fancy golden award. As with everything else over the last 48 hours spent here prepping for this moment—sleep-time excepted—Daley delivered his speech with aplomb. “This is like an Oscar, so thanks Cate! I genuinely didn’t expect to win, so thanks to everyone who supported me.” In a brief speech (as brief as the then-unknown winner had been asked to deliver during rehearsals the day before) he name-checked Vogue’s Sarah Mower and Harry Lambert, then added, raising a second laugh: “and my boyfriend, who didn’t have a choice.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs Is the Stuff of ’90s Dreams

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s a goth girl summer, so it’s only fitting that Winona Ryder should crop up to show us exactly how it’s done. The original grunge princess lived in biker jackets, jeans, and girlish slips in the ’90s and now, she’s back as the face of Marc Jacobs’s campaign for its new J Marc shoulder bag, shot by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Queen Celebrates Her Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty the Queen of England is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend, and there’s already been plenty to watch from afar. First, Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, stole the show at Trooping the Colour with his instantly-memeable reactions to the noise of the flyover. Almost as notable was his mother’s pristine Alexander McQueen coat dress and sapphire earrings which previously belonged to Princess Diana.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop Right#Fashion Houses#Boston#Birkenstock S Tokio#Italian#Staud S Birkenstock
Vogue Magazine

What I Wore to Work for My First Week at Vogue

For someone who takes great pleasure in getting dressed up and putting together a look, the past two years have been an absolute creative rut. Back in early March of 2020, I was working as the features director of a fashion and art biannual magazine. I returned home from the shows in Paris, went to the office the following Monday (which now seems a little irresponsible!), and then never went back. Like everyone else, I worked from home, dressing only from the waist-up to attend video meetings. By the time everyone started returning to the office in 2021, I had become a freelancer, working from my dining room table with nary an in-person meeting or even a face-to-video Zoom. Sometime in there, I became pregnant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Is Launching a New Skin-Care Collection—Here’s What to Know

If the year's midpoint has you craving a beauty overhaul, you're in luck: Kim Kardashian's new skincare collection, SKKN BY KIM, releases later this month. Kardashian's new venture comes less than a year after the announcement that KKW Beauty was no more, a move which devotees speculated was simply a step toward a rebrand. But in KKW Beauty's place, it seems, is something entirely new. Rather than market-minded makeup, SKKN is a (characteristically sleek) assemblage of high-end skin care, and a natural, elevated step in Kardashian's minimalist-yet-aspirational offerings. The brand's lineup of nine sustainably minded (read: refillable, vegan, and cruelty-free) products each center on innovative formulas designed to revitalize skin. Housed in seriously gorgeous architecturally-inspired packaging that demands shelfie space, SKKN's offerings are all available for under $100, a boon in the world of luxury skin care.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Emily Bode and Aaron Aujla Made (Almost) Everything for Their At-Home Wedding

Emily Adams Bode Aujla and Aaron Aujla had been together for close to a decade when he finally proposed on the eve of her 30th birthday in the summer of 2019. “We spent our twenties together, figuring out what the rest of our lives would be,” he recalls. “We have spent a lot of time working through life’s ups and downs, and we had always found each other in these moments of like, what are we doing? In my head, I always knew I wanted to propose to Emily in our twenties. It just happened to be like, the last hour of her twenties,” the interior and furniture designer who co-founded Green River Project adds, laughing. It was also the night before she flew to Paris to stage her Spring 2020 collection. He had invited her to the rooftop of her recently-vacated Chinatown apartment, which, in typical New York real estate-fashion, had resulted in at least some tears (“It was the big pain point of the move like, well, okay, I'm gonna move into this apartment. Sure, it's bigger, and you're gonna do the interior, great. But I'm losing this roof deck I've always loved.” Aaron recalls Emily thinking.) “I thought we were doing a toast because it was my birthday,” Emily adds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid’s Facialist, Kristyn Smith, Opens a Studio in Tribeca

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To enter Practise on Walker Street in Tribeca, you’ll first ring a small, tape-labeled buzzer on an unassuming industrial brown door that looks more like the entryway to an after-hours club than the new home of the model-favorite aesthetician Kristyn Smith. Don’t let the yellow and red staircase fool you, either—the white, airy studio on the second floor is a bubble of tranquility, discretion, and transformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue Magazine

Kick Summer Off and Shop Our June Dress Edit

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
APPAREL
CNN

21 best drugstore foundations under $20, according to makeup artists

When it comes to foundation, you want a product that’s comfortable, long-lasting and an option in your exact shade — and even better if it’s affordable. To help find the drugstore foundations that check all of the boxes, we asked three professional makeup artists to share their favorite affordable options from Maybelline, L’Oréal and more.
MAKEUP
WWD

The 2022 CFDA Awards to Be Sponsored by Amazon Fashion

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards, which take place Nov. 7, will have a new presenting sponsor this year: Amazon Fashion. The awards ceremony will be held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. To mark the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, the awards ceremony will be cohosted by...
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

The Childlike Joys of the Platinum Jubilee

Christopher Robin went down with Alice. Alice is marrying one of the guard. 70 glorious years! And it makes you want to party like an under-seven. The joy and whimsy of the Jubilee festivities have captured the childlike imagination of all ages. My three-and-a-half-year-old’s enthusiasm has been infectious. I have caught myself humming along to the quintains of the above A.A. Milne poem, arranging red and white garden peonies in a blue earthenware jug. It’s a clever poem, and a far grander cry from 100 Acre Wood, where we usually find Mr. Robin. It depicts Alice and Christopher’s trip to see the changing of the guard, which is where I took my son last Sunday (something which we had done before, but not with the 200 silk flags majestically lining the Mall, nor in glorious sunshine). The Jubilee spirit has even become an effective parenting tool: “Left, right, left, right, at ease!” Mimicking the guards helps happily maneuver the daily dawdles before our drill: tea, bath, and bed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy