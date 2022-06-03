8 Undeniably Chic Birkenstock Collabs to Shop Right Now

Emily Adams Bode Aujla and Aaron Aujla had been together for close to a decade when he finally proposed on the eve of her 30th birthday in the summer of 2019. “We spent our twenties together, figuring out what the rest of our lives would be,” he recalls. “We have spent a lot of time working through life’s ups and downs, and we had always found each other in these moments of like, what are we doing? In my head, I always knew I wanted to propose to Emily in our twenties. It just happened to be like, the last hour of her twenties,” the interior and furniture designer who co-founded Green River Project adds, laughing. It was also the night before she flew to Paris to stage her Spring 2020 collection. He had invited her to the rooftop of her recently-vacated Chinatown apartment, which, in typical New York real estate-fashion, had resulted in at least some tears (“It was the big pain point of the move like, well, okay, I'm gonna move into this apartment. Sure, it's bigger, and you're gonna do the interior, great. But I'm losing this roof deck I've always loved.” Aaron recalls Emily thinking.) “I thought we were doing a toast because it was my birthday,” Emily adds.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 18 HOURS AGO