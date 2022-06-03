ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEeZ8_0fzbf9wv00

A Cottage Grove man was killed in a head-on crash in southern Minnesota Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:44 a.m. on Highway 13 at mile marker 58 in Montgomery Township.

According to the crash report, a Dodge Journey driven by 40-year-old Joshua Scott Almendinger was traveling northbound on the highway when he collided with a semi.

Almendinger died in the crash. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver, a 53-year-old woman from Green Bay, was not injured in the crash.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the number of people killed when not wearing a seatbelt rose for a second consecutive year in 2021. Bring Me The News reported that 108 drivers who weren't wearing a seatbelt died on Minnesota roads last year. That's three more than 2020's total of 105, and a 48% increase since 2019 – and the highest number since 2014.

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman. The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.
Hudson Star-Observer

Four die in area crashes over week

St. Croix County experienced a week of losses in a series of fatal vehicle accidents. Three accidents occurred over the span of just a few days. Altogether four people died. “It’s abnormal,” Lt. Charles Coleman of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said. On average, throughout the...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
COON RAPIDS, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Dies in Accident Involving a Semi

A Coon Rapids area woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident this morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident involved a 2013 Peterbilt Semi. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as Non-life Threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cottage Grove#Traffic Accident#Dodge
willmarradio.com

Coon Rapids Woman Dies When Semi Driver Runs Red Light, Hits Her SUV

(Blaine, MN) -- A 51-year-old Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when the driver of a semi ran a red light and hit her S-U-V in Blaine. No names have been released. W-C-C-O/T-V reports the woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. The truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. Highway 65 was closed in both directions for a crash scene investigation during the morning rush hour. It is open now.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove Man Dies After Car Collides With Semi In Southern MN

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning. According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

A fatal crash between a semi-truck and an SUV has left a woman dead, and closed Highway 65 in both directions in Blaine. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Hwy. 65 and 109th Avenue NE, closing the highway between 105th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE. There are long...
KARE 11

Highway 65 reopens after fatal crash near Blaine

BLAINE, Minn — Both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Blaine are closed Monday morning as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a fatal crash. The area impacted is around 109th Avenue and Highway 65 (Central Ave.) in Anoka County. According to state patrol, the early investigation...
Bring Me The News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

Two people were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin just before noon Saturday. According to authorities, the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, which is located about a mile north of New Richmond. The St. Croix County Sheriff's...
Bring Me The News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

Police in St. Cloud are looking for a suspect who hit a child on a skateboard with their car before fleeing the scene. St. Cloud police officers were called to the hit-and-run at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South at around 6:45 p.m. Friday. At the...
KARE 11

Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Conservation officers in Minnesota are reminding anyone who encounters a newborn deer fawn this summer to refrain from handling the animal and simply leave it alone. The latest conservation officer reports from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows officers fielded numerous calls involving fawns last week, including two fawns who were taken from the wild in Perham, Minnesota.
PERHAM, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child Hospitalized After Boat Crashes Into Barge On Mississippi River Near Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path. The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known. The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy