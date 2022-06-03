How JPMorgan Chase is Supporting Trans and Non-Binary Communities

Perfect for Pride Month, Hulu’s "Fire Island" is a queer take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The cast of the gay rom-com, Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Matt Rogers, joined Cheddar News to discuss the groundbreaking film. "I had to write it completely and have something to point to, to say this is the story, this is actually good, this is something that people will want to watch," said the writer and star Booster. "And so it took a long time, but I'm very lucky and blessed that I had a lot of people along the way who believed in it."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO