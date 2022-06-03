ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Glamorous racegoers pay tribute to The Queen as Ladies Day kicks off at Epsom racecourse

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjdLL_0fzbLJBk00

GLAMOROUS racegoers in their thousands beamed as they arrived for Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse.

Glammed up ladies in stunning dresses have been snapped at the Surrey racecourse as they soak up the sunshine alongside hundreds of suited and booted men, ready to cheer on the horses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WztCV_0fzbLJBk00
Racegoers paid tribute to Her Majesty at Ladies Day today Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhLCU_0fzbLJBk00
Anna Gilder made sure that even her accessories made a royal statement Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lL5zX_0fzbLJBk00
Elsewhere another royalist wore an elegant blue hat decorated with the flag in honour of the Monarch Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGlZ0_0fzbLJBk00
Elle and the Pocketbelles stand next to a crown made with balloons in front of the Queen Elizabeth II stand Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNcoS_0fzbLJBk00
Racegoers take a selfie with a cardboard cut-out of the Queen ahead of Ladies Day Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7xdI_0fzbLJBk00
Bright colours and high heels were the order of the day Credit: PA

But it seems that the women had not forgotten to pay homage to Her Majesty over the Platinum Jubilee.

One chic attendee in particular paid tribute to the Queen with a Union Jack fascinator and an accompanying clutch embellished with ‘God Save the Queen.’

Meanwhile a group of giggling attendees dressed in matching purple ensembles posed in front of an enormous crown made entirely out of balloons.

Elsewhere another royalist wore an elegant blue hat decorated with the flag in honour of the Monarch.

Dozens of women dressed to the nines have been pictured wearing perilously high heels, complementing their bright dresses.

Several oversized and flamboyant fascinators have been snapped perched on the top of many ladies' heads, while some men have popped on a top hat for the day.

The Cazoo Oaks is the big race on Day 1, before the Derby itself takes centre stage tomorrow at 4.30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLavf_0fzbLJBk00
Crowds turned out in their thousands Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2q1R_0fzbLJBk00
Ava and Audrey Woodcock were some of the youngest supporters in attendance today Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUGkX_0fzbLJBk00
When it came to hats it seemed the rule was the higher the better Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bks9A_0fzbLJBk00
Florals were also a popular theme among racegoers Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqwlN_0fzbLJBk00
This racegoers' smile was almost as big as her hat Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOlAG_0fzbLJBk00
This lady added a pop of pink to proceedings Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3006IQ_0fzbLJBk00
Drag Artist Asifa added some sparkle to Ladies Day Credit: PA

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
468K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy