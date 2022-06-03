ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Cash stolen from parked car by men in ski masks

downtownpublications.com
 4 days ago

Several items worth $250 were taken from the car of a resident living in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Birmingham...

www.downtownpublications.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights man’s work van stolen from store parking lot

A Dearborn Heights man’s white Ford Econoline work van was stolen the morning of May 28 from the parking lot of Home Depot, 25451 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights. Security footage shows a suspect parking another van, which was later found to be stolen out of Detroit, next to the vehicle he later stole, which he abandoned after stealing the Ford Econoline van. The stolen van had the owner’s carpentry tools inside.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death in Pontiac parking lot, 26 rounds fired

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County sheriff said at least 26 rounds were fired when a man was shot to death in a Pontiac gas station parking lot. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced an arrested on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody within three hours of the murder of the 45-year-old man. The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
Birmingham, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect: 'It was me or him'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Landfill search for ‘likely murdered’ 17-year-old tops $200K, chief says

DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Police#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren cop under investigation after videotaped stomping

A Warren police officer is off patrol while his department looks at body camera footage and a bystander's video of his actions during an arrest. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was turned over to the Internal Affairs Division of the Warren Police Department for investigation," Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WDIV.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy