Cash stolen from parked car by men in ski masks

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO