Almost $17,000 of liquor stolen from Kroger
A Kroger asset protection employee reported to the Birmingham Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, that the Kroger store at Woodward and Maple...www.downtownpublications.com
A Kroger asset protection employee reported to the Birmingham Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, that the Kroger store at Woodward and Maple...www.downtownpublications.com
They fired an employee for stopping someone stealing liquor previously. So Kroger your policy to reduce theft by disciplining employees seems to not be working.
Comments / 9