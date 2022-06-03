ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Almost $17,000 of liquor stolen from Kroger

downtownpublications.com
 4 days ago

A Kroger asset protection employee reported to the Birmingham Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, that the Kroger store at Woodward and Maple...

www.downtownpublications.com

Comments / 9

Ronald
4d ago

They fired an employee for stopping someone stealing liquor previously. So Kroger your policy to reduce theft by disciplining employees seems to not be working.

Reply
8
Related
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren cop under investigation after videotaped stomping

A Warren police officer is off patrol while his department looks at body camera footage and a bystander's video of his actions during an arrest. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was turned over to the Internal Affairs Division of the Warren Police Department for investigation," Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WDIV.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, MI
Birmingham, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights man’s work van stolen from store parking lot

A Dearborn Heights man’s white Ford Econoline work van was stolen the morning of May 28 from the parking lot of Home Depot, 25451 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights. Security footage shows a suspect parking another van, which was later found to be stolen out of Detroit, next to the vehicle he later stole, which he abandoned after stealing the Ford Econoline van. The stolen van had the owner’s carpentry tools inside.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Garage fire spreads to house

A fire in an attached garage did extensive damage to a large home in Troy’s north end, according to a release from the Troy Fire Department. The city’s volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call about the fire at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. They arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames.
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Liquor#Alcohol#Woodward And Maple
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Deputies Investigate After Man Found Dead In Pontiac Parking Lot

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting where multiple people were struck early on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
manisteenews.com

DUI case against McLaren CEO bound over to circuit court

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The case against McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro Region CEO Connie Koutouzos, charged in March with driving under the influence, has been bound over to circuit court. According to information obtained by the Tribune in March, Koutouzos, whose...
HURON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Report A Triple Homicide

Saginaw Police officers responded at 2:30 Sunday morning to the 300 block of S. 11th for a call of a shooting with multiple people struck. Upon arrival officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men were subsequently pronounced deceased on scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital, by ambulance, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy