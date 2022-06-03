Vehicles snatched off Birmingham streets

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO