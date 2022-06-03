ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Vehicles snatched off Birmingham streets

 4 days ago

Birmingham police reported they had received vehicle theft reports, one in the 800 block of Smith Avenue on Wednesday, May 25, the other in the 100 block of Lincoln Street on Thursday, May 26....

CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Garage fire spreads to house

A fire in an attached garage did extensive damage to a large home in Troy’s north end, according to a release from the Troy Fire Department. The city’s volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call about the fire at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. They arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames.
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death in Pontiac parking lot, 26 rounds fired

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County sheriff said at least 26 rounds were fired when a man was shot to death in a Pontiac gas station parking lot. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced an arrested on Monday, saying the suspect was taken into custody within three hours of the murder of the 45-year-old man. The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Children, Parents Dead After House Fire In Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home. The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV. The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren cop under investigation after videotaped stomping

A Warren police officer is off patrol while his department looks at body camera footage and a bystander's video of his actions during an arrest. "He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was turned over to the Internal Affairs Division of the Warren Police Department for investigation," Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WDIV.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate possible shooting Sunday on I-75 at Dearborn Road

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 75 and Dearborn Road on the city's southwest side, officials said. Troopers were already at the location responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider, according to authorities. A courtesy patrol van's driver told...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting where multiple people were struck early on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw around 2:30 a.m. where they found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI

