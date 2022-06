Tanger Outlets Mebane is celebrating the warm summer season by combining style, food and fun with the 10th Annual Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will host a wide variety of gourmet food trucks and fun for the whole family. Trucks include favorites like BBQ, Seafood, Hibachi, Pizza, Lebanese, Donuts and big fruity drinks served in pineapples! Shoppers are encouraged to come hungry and ready for a fun-filled day at the center.

MEBANE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO