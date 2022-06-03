ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Denzel Ward's youth camp to feature current and former Buckeyes

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have shown a great propensity for serving the vital needs in the community as well. Whether it is serving a Thanksgiving meal, a charity bowling event or a charity softball game, Browns players have been highly involved around Cleveland.

Denzel Ward was the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last year for his work to bring CPR and AED equipment into the community. Ward’s father passed away from a cardiac event and his community work is in response to that.

Ward also has a youth camp where he looks to connect with the community on the field. Ward announced the event on Twitter Thursday:

The coaches for the event include a number of Ohio State Buckeyes:

  • WR Parris Campbell
  • DB Doran Grant
  • LB Tommy Eichenberg
  • DB Denzel Burke
  • DB Ronnie “Rocket” Hickman

Terry Cistone, the head coach at Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s High School is the camp’s director.

The camp’s website describes what will take place during the camp at Akron SVSM’s campus:

Instruction will include offensive and defensive position drills, athletic development, and competitive play. There will be fun football competitions throughout camp, and players will compete in a “7 on 7” tournament. Join us this summer to learn, have fun, make new friends, and become a better player.

Signed to a new long-term extension, Ward gets to continue his work in the community for years to come and continue to “Make Them Know Your Name” as his charity is named.

