Boston, MA

The Dig Interview: Cirque du Soleil Presents “Crystal” In Boston

By ARTEMIS HUANG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “crossover between world-class circus and acrobatics and ice skating and the mixing of those two worlds within a story that is led by two really strong female protagonists”. As Boston steps into summer, Cirque du Soleil is keeping it cool indoors with “Crystal”—its first and only acrobatic...

FOTOBOM: DEHD + 81355 @ BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL

Most bands time their tours to start after the new record hits the stores but for whatever reason Chicago trio Dehd was pretty much wrapping up theirs when Blue Skies dropped, with only the last Chicago date after Boston’s to let fans get familiar with it. (Don’t fret – you’ll get another chance to see them this year at Royale). Emily Kempf commanded the stage with a take-no-shit presence but not in an aggressive, glowering way – she just came across as one who is unafraid to speak her mind, and her dusky, lower register vocals helped propel the songs. She spoke favorably of the city – “Boston, I’m kinda smitten. I don’t know what you put in the water but it’s working.” The rest of the band is an updated strain of lo-fi bedroom pop, via the Velvets; it wouldn’t be a stretch to think they’re familiar with bands like Veronica Falls or perhaps Comet Gain or Boyracer . While Eric McGrady beats out a simple pattern standing behind his cymbal-less and minimal drum kit, guitarist Jason Balla darts around every square inch of his side of the stage, wildly gyrating, taking extended steps like he’s an initiate of The Ministry of Silly Walks, all the while playing a neon green guitar that looks like a cast-off from a Poison tribute band.
BOSTON, MA
Dig This: Road Of Rainbows 5K On the Common During Boston Pride

“Road of Rainbows (RoR) is the first truly inclusive 5K in Massachusetts where all genders are welcome!”. Info below via Boston Theater Company, which truly puts its all into this amazing event. We hope to see you there:. RoR is an inclusive athletic event for the arts, on the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Inbox: Call For Artists For the 33rd Annual Boston Freedom Rally

Our friends at MassCann are calling on artists interested in submitting original artwork for this year’s theme: Flower to the People. Canvas print of your submission. *Submissions from artists under 18 yrs. of age require parental approval and will receive a gift-in-kind in lieu of a booth. Submission Deadline:...
BOSTON, MA
Dig This: HG Youth Choir At the Charles Street AME Church

Here’s an opportunity to catch “one of the only all-female choral groups in Boston” in an event that “also commemorates the African American Music Appreciation Month” on a “date highlights African American influences as an essential part of America’s cultural heritage.” More from the organizers below:
BOSTON, MA
OPINION: UMASS BOSTON COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS BY CLASS OF 2022 JFK AWARD WINNER

“We cannot capitalize off of our diversity while the individuals that make us diverse are fettered by debt.”. Welcome and nyob zoo*, fellow graduates of UMass Boston’s Class of 2022. Welcome and thank you, friends, family, faculty, staff, and community members for joining us today on this momentous occasion. As a first-generation college student like so many of you, as a Hmong, transgender Bostonian from Alaska, as a Beacon, I am honored and privileged to stand here today to congratulate all of you, each of you.
BOSTON, MA

