The Dig Interview: Cirque du Soleil Presents “Crystal” In Boston

Most bands time their tours to start after the new record hits the stores but for whatever reason Chicago trio Dehd was pretty much wrapping up theirs when Blue Skies dropped, with only the last Chicago date after Boston’s to let fans get familiar with it. (Don’t fret – you’ll get another chance to see them this year at Royale). Emily Kempf commanded the stage with a take-no-shit presence but not in an aggressive, glowering way – she just came across as one who is unafraid to speak her mind, and her dusky, lower register vocals helped propel the songs. She spoke favorably of the city – “Boston, I’m kinda smitten. I don’t know what you put in the water but it’s working.” The rest of the band is an updated strain of lo-fi bedroom pop, via the Velvets; it wouldn’t be a stretch to think they’re familiar with bands like Veronica Falls or perhaps Comet Gain or Boyracer . While Eric McGrady beats out a simple pattern standing behind his cymbal-less and minimal drum kit, guitarist Jason Balla darts around every square inch of his side of the stage, wildly gyrating, taking extended steps like he’s an initiate of The Ministry of Silly Walks, all the while playing a neon green guitar that looks like a cast-off from a Poison tribute band.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO