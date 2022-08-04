ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

IndyCar Live Stream: How to Watch the NTT IndyCar Racing Season Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

For some of the closest, most diverse, and most exciting races in the world, motorsport fans turn to IndyCar . Even as F1 increases in popularity, America’s formula racing series events remain must-watch races on our calendars.

If you’re figuring out how to watch IndyCar online without cable, you’re in luck: there are a few easy ways to stream IndyCar online, and even a couple of hacks that let you watch IndyCar live streams for free. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch IndyCar online during the 2022 season.

How to Watch IndyCar Racing on TV

Want to watch IndyCar on TV? You’ll need NBC or USA in your cable package. NBCUniversal, which owns both channels, has exclusive broadcasting rights to NTT Indy Car Racing in the U.S.

How to Watch IndyCar Racing Online: Live Stream Without Cable

For any cord-cutter NTT fans, there are plenty of ways to watch IndyCar online. Below are a few services that let you stream IndyCar online. No matter which option you choose, you’ll be able to watch IndyCar live streams on your streaming devices, Smart TV , laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

1. Watch IndyCar on Peacock

One of the easiest ways to watch IndyCar online is Peacock , NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. Besides IndyCar live streams, Peacock also has a host of other live sports , including MLB and NFL games, and hit shows like Yellowstone on-demand.

Peacock does have a free tier, but you’ll need Peacock Premium if you want to watch live IndyCar races. Plus, Peacock Premium is very affordable at just $4.99 per month .


Buy:
Peacock Premium Subscription
at
$4.99

2. Watch IndyCar on DirecTV Stream

Another option that lets you watch IndyCar online is a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream . It’s essentially everything you get with a DirecTV cable package, turned into a streaming service that you can access online. And with USA channel included (as well as over 140 other live TV channels), you’ll be able to stream IndyCar online using any smart device (note that some races are only on NBC, which isn’t included in DirecTV Stream).

Normally $69.99 per month , DirecTV Stream is currently running a special deal that gives new customers their first two months for $54.99 each. Plus, DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial before you pay.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

3. Watch IndyCar on Sling

Budget-friendly live TV streaming service Sling delivers access to both NBC and USA with its Sling Blue package . This makes it a great way to watch IndyCar live streams online using your streaming devices or smart TV.

Sling Blue costs $35 a month , but right now they’re running a deal that gets you $10 off your first month, bringing your first payment down to just $25 .


Buy:
Sling Subscription
at
$25

4. Watch IndyCar on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service that lets you watch IndyCar live streams is fuboTV . With both NBC and USA in its channel lineup (plus hundreds of other channels) you can stream IndyCar races online. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month but starts with a seven-day free trial to test out the service.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

How to IndyCar Online Free

Want to watch IndyCar live streams for free? It’s possible — if you know where to look.

As mentioned, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial , and DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial . Both of these free trials will get you access to NBC and/or USA for free during the trial period, letting you stream IndyCar online for free. This is a great hack if you just want to watch one IndyCar race for free (i.e. you could watch the Music City Grand Prix online for free during one of the free trials).

IndyCar Schedule 2022

The 2022 NTT IndyCar season began in February and will run through the beginning of September. Up next is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 7. Head to IndyCar.com for the full 2022 IndyCar schedule .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Here Are The Best Soccer Leagues & Tournaments to Watch Right Now

Click here to read the full article. One of the great things about being a soccer fan is how many games there are to watch. As the world’s most popular sport, there are plenty of soccer, football, and fútbol leagues and tournaments all over the world. Each has its own exciting teams, rivalries, and star players, meaning fans can enjoy year-round games and several championship tournaments. But there’s one obvious problem; where to watch all this action? Luckily, the answer is simple (and affordable): ESPN+. ESPN’s sports streaming service has recently pumped up soccer coverage to span 15 leagues from all over...
MLS
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rolling Stone

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease” Film Star and Pop Hitmaker, Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the celebrated pop culture icon known for her performances in Grease and Xanadu, as well as her Grammy-winning hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” died Monday, Aug. 8. She was 73. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” No exact cause of death was given.  The statement continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Racing#Race Car#Ntt#Tv Streaming#Indycar Live Stream#Nbc#Peacock One
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Having a Nuclear Meltdown Over the Feds Raiding Mar-a-Lago

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach on Monday, reportedly in search of any leftover classified documents he may have taken from the White House. The search began in the morning, but didn’t make the news until later, when the former president announced the “prosecutorial misconduct” just in time for Fox News’ primetime propaganda lineup to have a collective conniption over the Justice Department spending the day at Mar-a-Lago. Jesse Watters set the tone early, ranting about how the Justice Department is giving Democrats a pass while going after poor, innocent Trump....
PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Voter Fraud PAC Gave $60,000 to Melania’s Fashion Designer

Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee — which raised $250 million on the promise that it would fight voter fraud following the 2020 election — isn’t just spending its funds to pay the legal bills for Jan. 6 witnesses. The PAC also gave $60,000 to a fashion designer associated with former First Lady Melania Trump.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Learjets, Mistresses, and Bales of Weed: My Dad’s Life as a Drug Kingpin

Click here to read the full article. The black Cadillac pulls into the diner’s parking lot in Queens. Built in the 1950s, the building looks like it only exists on a rainy day, the rock-lined exterior out of another time. I step out of the Uber and look up at the restaurant where, in 1983, my father was arrested after escaping federal prison. He had spent two years on the lam, and was brought down by the U.S. Marshals after eating breakfast with his longtime mistress. He had just come from organizing a new shipment from Colombia. I imagine the...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

The Hot New Strategy for Unseating Trump Republicans: Don’t Make It About Trump

There was a time when one could often find Mandela Barnes on MSNBC. His hits peaked in late summer 2020, when Wisconsin’s 33-year-old lieutenant governor took to the liberal airwaves to register his outrage over a police shooting in Kenosha. Those appearances left a strong impression, as Barnes — young, Black, equal measures charismatic and unapologetic — condemned law enforcement’s accounts of how one of their own shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man. ”We’re being told not to believe our eyes,” he said on the network. “If we have the accountability we deserve … we wouldn’t be in the place that we are with this racial reckoning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer As Kim Kardashian Gets Trial Date

Click here to read the full article. As Kanye West drags his feet in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, a judge granted an impatient Kardashian a December trial date Friday to finalize the former couple’s remaining financial and custody issues. Kardashian, 41, and West, 45, were declared legally single at a hearing back in March, but they still haven’t reached a settlement — or been give final court orders — related to their vast wealth and four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “We’ve been ready for quite a while,” Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser told Los Angeles...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Likely Had an ‘Extremely Severe’ Form of Vasculitis, Doctor Explains

Click here to read the full article. A clip of Ashton Kutcher saying he was “lucky to be alive” made headlines on Monday after the actor revealed he battled an autoimmune disease that led him to temporarily lose his ability to see, hear, and walk. Without going into detail, Kutcher shared that it took him “about a year” to “build it all back up” after his vasculitis diagnosis. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” the actor said. An expert tells Rolling Stone that Kutcher’s symptoms line up with what would likely be an “extremely severe” case of the autoimmune...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Graham Would Like States to Decide If LGBTQ People Count as Fully Human

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he wants states to decide the issue of whether two consenting adults can get married. When Dana Bash asked him if he would support legislation codifying same sex marriage, Graham claimed it’s a state issue during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “[Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is] trying to get enough votes to codify same-sex marriage because Justice Clarence Thomas suggested it might be in jeopardy,” Bash said. “You said two weeks ago that the state-by-state approach is the best way to go. I want to be clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ Is a Thrilling Mess

Click here to read the full article. Over four years after signing with Atlantic Records and releasing his self-described debut album, Until Death Call My Name, Youngboy Never Broke Again remains an enigma. The 22-year-old North Baton Rouge rapper isn’t a clear innovator like Playboi Carti and isn’t a symbol for an intensely creative scene like his rival Lil Durk’s Chicago or Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn. He’s landed four Billboard number-one projects in the past two years, building a massive online following in the process. (Like most social media “hives,” his fans, who use tags like #YBB — YoungBoy Better —...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rolling Stone

Anne Heche Crashes Car into L.A. Home, Sparking Fire That Sends Her to Hospital

Click here to read the full article. Actress Anne Heche was rushed to a hospital Friday after driving her car through the front of a Los Angeles home, sparking a fire that engulfed the structure and sent its resident rushing to save her pets. “I’m OK, my dogs are OK, and my turtle is OK, but everything else is gone, and I’m a fucking wreck,” the victim who survived the wild crash and asked not to be identified tells Rolling Stone. Police and fire officials declined to name the driver Friday afternoon, but a law enforcement source confirmed Heche’s identity to Rolling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Declares ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ After Comedian’s Split from Kim Kardashian, Mocks Kid Cudi Rolling Loud Incident

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is being weird again. In the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson, the rapper has regressed back to the same social media bullying he enacted when the pair first started dating. This time, West took to Instagram to share a photoshopped New York Times front page that reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” An optimistic take on the morbid headline would be that with Skete Davidson dead and gone, West’s relentless mocking of Pete Davidson could finally come to an end. But the small print underneath the bold text doesn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Receives Life Sentence for Federal Hate Crime Conviction

Click here to read the full article. The man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery was sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime on Monday, Aug. 8, The Associated Press reports. Travis McMichael, as well as his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William Bryan, were all convicted on multiple federal hate crime charges back in February. All three men were found guilty of depriving the 25-year-old Arbery of his right to use a public street because of the color of his skin and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were each found guilty of brandishing or discharging a firearm...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Trump Says the Feds Raided Mar-a-Lago: ‘They Even Broke Into My Safe!’

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents have executed a search of Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago. The former president broke the news himself in a statement, decrying that his “beautiful home” was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” Trump — who is under congressional investigation by the Jan. 6 committee, which has laid out a devastating case that he knowingly unleashed violence on the U.S. Capitol in a final, desperate bid to cling to power following an election he knew he lost — claimed to be the victim of “lawlessness” and “political persecution” by “Radical Left...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘Handmaid’s Tale Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Roadmap:’ GOP Congresswoman Bashes Extreme Abortion Bans

Click here to read the full article. “Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said of states enacting extreme abortion bans without exceptions for rape or incest in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Mace, her state’s only female member of Congress, criticized the “extremities” of both sides of the abortion debate, arguing for a middle ground during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press. While Mace describes herself as “staunchly pro-life” and claims “there were issues with Roe in terms of the constitutionality of it,” she believes that extreme abortion bans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

John Lennon’s Scathing Post-Beatles Breakup Letter to Paul McCartney Goes to Auction

Click here to read the full article. A scathing letter that John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney in the aftermath of the Beatles’ breakup is set to hit the auction block. The 1971 typewritten and hand-notated letter, offered through auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll, was penned by Lennon in response to McCartney’s then-recent interview with Melody Maker. In the article, McCartney openly discussed the dissolution of the Beatles’ partnership as well as his thoughts on Lennon and Yoko Ono (or the singular “JOHNANDYOKO,” as Lennon himself calls the couple in the letter.)  Much of the letter — addressed to the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy