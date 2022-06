A Victorian-era Scottish estate once visited by Ulysses S. Grant has come on the market asking £4 million. A Victorian-era Scottish estate once visited by Ulysses S. Grant has come on the market asking £4 million (US$5.03 million). Known as Glenmayne, the 30-acre property’s eight-bedroom baronial mansion was built in 1866 by John Murray of Galashiels, one of the pre-eminent wool brokers of the era.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO