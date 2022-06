PORTLAND, Oregon (KATU) – It's not unusual to see bicycle racks on the streets of Portland, but 22 of them, on one block, on one side of the street?. That's something you probably won't find anywhere but on Northwest Broadway. The building on the block is owned by Jordan Schnitzer Properties, and it was Schnitzer who made the decision to line part of the sidewalk with nearly two dozen bike racks.

