Premier League

Things must change at Man Utd under Ten Hag, says Ronaldo

By Reuters
 4 days ago
June 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has backed incoming boss Erik ten Hag to deliver trophies at the club next season but cautioned that the new manager must be afforded time to implement changes needed to make the team a credible force.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and was a rare bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for United, who failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag will arrive in Manchester after three seasons at Ajax, where he led the Amsterdam-based side to three league titles and two Dutch Cup triumphs, and take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

"I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change -- the way he wants," Ronaldo told United in a video released by the club on Friday.

"I hope we have success of course because if you have success all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best.

"We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies."

Speculation was rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign on his return to Old Trafford after 12 years but the 37-year-old maintained that he was content in Manchester.

"I was happy to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again," Ronaldo said. "I was and still am very happy to be here.

"The most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship... but I believe that Manchester will be back where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Related
Kane penalty earns England draw in Germany

MUNICH, June 7 (Reuters) - England were spared a second successive Nations League defeat as Harry Kane's 50th goal for his country, a coolly-taken late penalty, salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday. Germany deservedly led through Jonas Hofmann's 50th-minute effort but were unable to finish England off...
SPORTS
Late deflected strike keeps Australian World Cup hopes alive

June 7 (Reuters) - Australia will take on Peru next week for a place at November's World Cup finals after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Tuesday in Asia's final eliminator for Qatar 2022. Defender Ali Salmeen deflected Ajdin Hrustic's volley past Khaled Eisa with six minutes remaining at...
SPORTS
Saracens flanker Earl named Premiership Player of the Season

June 8 (Reuters) - Saracens flanker Ben Earl has been named Premiership Player of the Season after steering his side to second place in the regular season following their promotion from the Championship, organisers said. The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bristol Bears, beat Harlequins duo Danny...
RUGBY
