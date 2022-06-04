Two peacekeepers killed in Mali on Friday, U.N. spokesman says

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Reuters) - Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Mali on Friday and two more injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"This is the sixth incident in which a U.N. peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22," Dujarric said.

One U.N. peacekeeper was killed and three more injured in an attack in Mali on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

