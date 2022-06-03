ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's June concerts: CMA and Bonnaroo are just the beginning

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1xuf_0fzahuPS00

June in Music City marks the long-awaited return of the area's two biggest music festivals – CMA Music Fest and Bonnaroo – which both hold their first installments since 2019.

But that's far from all that's going down on our stages this month: from the monsters of '80s hard rock at the Titans' Nissan Stadium to the pioneers of techno at country music's mother church. Time to make a game plan, Nashville.

June 4: Nashville R&B Fest at Bridgestone Arena

Keith Sweat, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton and 112 head up this all-star gathering of R&B hitmakers from the '80s, '90s and '00s.

June 9-12: CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium

Prepare yourself, Nashvillians ... well, that's what we used to say in the days before our town was besieged by tourists year-round. The first CMA Fest in three years features Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and pretty much every other country star under the sun.

CMA Fest: A guide to unofficial shows with Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvgbJ_0fzahuPS00

June 10: Legendz of the Streetz Tour at Bridgestone Arena

Proof that the rest of Music City doesn't shut down for CMA mania: This all-star rap tour brings Jeezy, Gucci Mane, T.I., 2 Chainz and Trina to the heart of downtown on a Friday night.

June 16-19: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Bonnaroo is back, and this year's lineup, as usual, is all over the map. Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool and The Chicks top a bill of 150-plus performers taking the stage around the clock on "The Farm" in Manchester, Tennessee.

Bonnaroo 2022: See the full schedule and lineup, stage by stage

June 18: Brooks & Dunn at Bridgestone Arena

The iconic country duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are touring arenas for the first time in more than a decade on their "REBOOT" tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxwqz_0fzahuPS00

June 24: Kraftwerk at Ryman Auditorium

The pioneering German electronic music group (founded in 1969) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. They return to Nashville for the first time since their Ryman debut in 2015.

June 24: Bon Iver at Ascend Amphitheater

The longtime indie-folk favorites (led by Justin Vernon) hit a new level of prominence during the pandemic with appearances on Taylor Swift's "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.

June 25: Mandy Moore at Ryman Auditorium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Waoq8_0fzahuPS00

On the heels of the "This Is Us" finale, the actress and musician is hitting the road in support of her recently released seventh studio album, "In Real Life."

June 30: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett at Nissan Stadium

On hold since 2020, this supersized tour of rock giants (co-headlined by Def Leppard and Motely Crue) is finally unleashed, and it's now a local gig for area residents Vince Neil and Mick Mars.

June 30: Bikini Kill at Marathon Music Works

The immeasurably influential "riot grrrl" punk group – led by Kathleen Hanna – brings its long-awaited reunion tour to Nashville.

June 30: Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin at Bridgestone Arena

A legend of modern gospel and one of the genre's most exciting new acts recently joined forces at the televised K-LOVE Fan Awards, and you can see them team up in person at month's end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCoiX_0fzahuPS00

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's June concerts: CMA and Bonnaroo are just the beginning

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Trina
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kix Brooks
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Tevin Campbell
Person
Stevie Nicks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy