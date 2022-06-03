ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, Atlanta Continue Their Tech Hiring Momentum in 2022

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago and Atlanta aren’t widely viewed as “traditional” tech hubs on the level of Silicon Valley or New York City, but both cities are enjoying a lot of tech-hiring momentum right now. Based on job-posting data from the past 90 days provided by Emsi Burning Glass,...

insights.dice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Atlanta

How much metro Atlanta homebuyers overpaid

The pandemic inflated metro Atlanta housing prices by 58% above the trend line, making the region one of the country's most overvalued markets, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: Bloated costs are making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value in metro Atlanta stood at $232,867 in April, but the actual sales price was an average of $367,946, economists at two Florida universities say.The big picture: Atlanta is one of 15 metro areas where home prices are inflated by 50% or...
ATLANTA, GA
Top40-Charts

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin Sell Out Miami, Orlando, Tampa & Atlanta Arenas And Amphitheaters, Breaking Records To Kick Off "The Kingdom Tour"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This past weekend, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin kicked off their 37-date 'The Kingdom Tour,' shattering records in the process. Hitting the stage to four crowds in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Atlanta, the group broke the record for the highest gate gross amount. More than 50,000 fans, including more than 15,000 in Atlanta, came out to experience the music from their forthcoming album, 'Kingdom Book 1,' live.
MIAMI, FL
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dallas, GA
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Portland, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Local
Illinois Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX2now.com

St. Louis rapper's mother killed in Atlanta

The mother of St. Louis rapper and producer Metro Boomin died in an apparent murder-suicide. Electric scooters banned in Downtown St. Louis after …. Local charity golf tournaments a success despite …. Businesses, attractions recommend masks as COVID …. Rethinking Retirement: Maximize Social Security. Monday’s Trending Topics. Networking event...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Tech Salary Report#Bloomberg
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

The Real Estate Bubble for Black America is Bursting

Atlanta was once known as one of the most affordable metropolitan hubs in the country. But what a difference a year makes. Many of us are shocked to find out, that Metro Atlanta home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago, a product of demand going through the roof— much of it is driven by the outside force of cash-rich investors.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Why is Atlanta Pride in October instead of June?

ATLANTA - June is National Pride Month, and LGBTIQA+ organizations are hosting events for community support and to raise money for causes that affect their communities. Atlanta, notably, holds some pride events in June, such as the Atlanta Pride Run & Walk, and some black pride events later in the summer close to Labor Day Weekend, but the signature pride event is held in October.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
rolling out

Chef Bee says food trucks are vital to Atlanta

Chef Bee is the owner of the Atlanta food truck Everybody Eats Grill. Bee detailed how he launched his business, the importance of food trucks to the city, and gives tips to people who aspire to join the foodie scene. How did you start this food truck?. I basically started...
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

26 Things to Do on Father's Day: Father's Day Events in Atlanta

Father's Day is almost here so take the time to thank your dad for all he does! Today’s fathers take on many various roles in their families, so let's show dad how much he means to us with some great Father's Day events in Atlanta. Don’t settle for buying Super-Man (aka dad) cliche ties, cologne bottles, or typical gifts this Father’s Day; instead, read our list of Father's Day activities to celebrate him and make memories together. Let this be the best Father’s Day ever!
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy