A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the rural community of Warner Springs at 3:40 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

People across San Diego County reported feeling the quake, which was centered 11 miles north of Julian at a depth of 7 miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.